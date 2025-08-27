Share

This is an inspiring video (h/t to J.O). It is about how people in Hawaii fought the ruling class there to obtain control over a small section of land in the interior of their island and how they are restoring on that land the egalitarian social relations that their ancestors enjoyed and on this basis are re-creating the amazingly sophisticated and sustainable method of water management and agriculture and aqua-culture that their ancestors had created.

The people doing this say explicitly that they want what they are doing to be an example to the entire world, so that it will spread world-wide. I certainly hope it does.

Obviously, the current rulers of the world will do everything they can to prevent it from spreading world wide. This is why we need to remove the rich from power, as I discuss the real possibility of here.