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Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians around the world, knows what we are for and aims to win it.

For some strange reason that I just cannot understand (maybe you can help me), my local newspaper, the Boston Globe, isn’t covering inspiring actions of the international working class. Maybe your local newspaper isn’t either. So, here are links to some X (twitter) posts that I found worthy of sharing. Click on the X post to see the English translation version and to watch the included video:

Italy:

Italy rises with force



A national general strike has been called in more than 75 cities in Italy, demanding: Complete boycott of Israel Total break of all economic, military, and diplomatic ties Immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon

The Italian people, like many others in Europe, can no longer tolerate their governments continuing to be complicit in Zionist terrorism.



Workers, students, and ordinary citizens are taking to the streets to say Enough!



Solidarity with Palestine is no longer just a demonstration… it is becoming real action around the world.

Albania:

Bolivia:

This is what dignity looks like: the indigenous people of Bolivia remain standing in struggle against neoliberalism, despite the repression; the workers' assemblies continue to bring the country to a halt with more than 100 barricades.



Rodrigo Paz's regime is going to impose martial law and flood the streets with soldiers, turning the country into a paramilitary state.



Strength to the Bolivian people, heroic, noble, and dignified people.

Bolivia: soldiers and police arrive at the communities near the city of La Paz to unblock the roads, there are dynamite detonations and tear-gassing, it's possible that I won't be able to post again, united we will win, Jallalla the road blockades

The moment when Rodrigo Paz's regime kidnapped today the indigenous leader Simona Quispe, for organizing and participating in the protests against the privatization of the country and the plundering of its resources by the empire.



This won't make it to TV or the press, a U.S. puppet regime kidnapping indigenous leaders to impose a reform that wipes out the country's rights and resources.