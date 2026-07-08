I don’t know if this wonderful egalitarian woman (see similar photos here of more than 500 of my wonderful postal zip-code egalitarian neighbors) thinks or cares much about who really killed JFK, or why exactly the WTC towers collapsed on 9/11, or what the exact truth is about all things Covid, or what the explanation is for those white streaks in the sky, or whether 5G towers are dangerous, or whether C02 is causing catastrophic global warming, or all sordid things Epstein, or who—if anybody—made earthquakes happen in places such as Venezuela and Haiti recently, or if Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) were used to start the massive fires in Maui, Hawaii and Paradise, California a while back, or [what have I overlooked?].

But she does obviously care about the lack of affordable housing, which is not a conspiracy theory but a widely known fact that people experience personally without any doubt whatsoever, and she knows the solution to this problem is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

I suggest that we champion the egalitarian values and aims of the billions of egalitarians in the world like this woman in the above photo, and thereby build the egalitarian revolutionary movement that can (as described here) remove the rich from power.

And when we do remove the rich from power, then—and only then!—will the people who want to know the answers to all the “conspiracy theory” questions (probably a small minority of those who were part of the egalitarian revolutionary movement) be able to discover the answers, by using subpoena powers and by getting their hands on all of the relevant files and documents. The sooner this happens, the better. Let’s make it happen.

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