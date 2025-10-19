Share

A local Portland, Oregon newspaper has an article about how socialists (connected to Democratic Socialists of America—DSA) now enjoy an occasional majority on the Portland City Council and are “shaping the agenda” for Portland. You can read the article for the details, but the gist of it is that these socialists are trying to enact legislation that makes things better in some way for ordinary people in Portland (e.g., free public transportation, low-priced groceries in city-owned grocery stores, low-rent housing, etc.) and have it paid for by taxing people more whose income is above (a to-be-determined figure of about) $200,000.

DSA does not talk about the need and possibility and desirability of removing the rich from power (not just taxing them more), or of making the entire economy be based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” or of having genuine democracy based on sovereign local assemblies of egalitarians (as discussed here).

For lack of talking about these very important topics, it is not hard to see what the future holds for the DSA project in Portland. At some point the ruling class—the billionaires who hold the real power of government and almost all of the major private institutions—will say, “Enough! You are not going to be allowed to keep taxing us more to pay for your reforms. In fact, we are going to take back what you’ve already won. And what are you going to do about it?”

If DSA doesn’t back down and tries to continue going forward with its agenda, then the billionaires will call in their police and, if necessary, military forces to “read the riot act” as it were, to forcibly put an end to the DSA reforms. The rents will go up and people who don’t pay them will be forcibly evicted. The bus fares will go up, and people who don’t pay them will be arrested. The low-priced grocery stores will be shut down. And so on.

Either we remove the rich from power, which is possible as I discuss here and as egalitarians aim explicitly to do, or else we will be forced to back down and call it quits. There is no way the billionaires are going to willingly allow us to take away more and more of their wealth and power and privilege to make things better and better for ordinary people. The rich use mass murder to prevent that from happening.

As I point out in the above-linked article, the only way to remove the rich from power is to build a massive and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims EXPLICITLY to remove the rich from power. Only such a movement can persuade a critical mass of the soldiers in the armed forces to refuse orders to attack it and go over to the side of the revolution with their arms. Any other kind of movement that is merely a reform movement (such as what DSA is all about) can not persuade soldiers to refuse orders to attack it. Why not?

Because unless the movement has a serious chance of removing the rich from power when the soldiers refuse orders to attack it (which is only possible if the movement aims explicitly for that goal) the soldiers will know that if they refuse orders to attack it the rich will remain in power and discipline them ferociously for refusing to obey orders, even possibly execute them for being a traitor.

Because DSA does not explicitly aim to remove the rich from power, it does not build the only kind of movement that can do that. And for this reason, the DSA is setting up its followers for a huge defeat down the road. The DSA appeals to the naivety of people: “Just vote for us and we’ll make your life so much better by taxing wealthy people more and more.”

Because the DSA does not aim to remove the rich from power it will inevitably be forced to tell its followers that they must accept the unpleasant terms and conditions set by the ruling billionaire class, because (supposedly) “there is no alternative.” This happened in South Africa when the reform demand (abolition of apartheid) was huge but there was no aim to remove the rich from power. Conditions are now arguably WORSE for the have-nots in South Africa than under the terrible apartheid regime. Read about it here and here.

Because the DSA does not intend to remove the rich from power, it does not talk about what our society can and should be like after we remove the rich from power. It thus does not talk about the need for sovereign power to be in local assemblies of egalitarians. Why talk about the importance of such things (and they are immensely important for preventing the abuse of power) if one has no intention of removing the rich from power?

Let us build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that can really win what we want, not a purely reformist movement that can’t.