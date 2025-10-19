Socialists in Portland, Oregon Do Not Aim for Egalitarian Revolution, and This Is a HUGE Mistake
Let's not make this mistake elsewhere.
A local Portland, Oregon newspaper has an article about how socialists (connected to Democratic Socialists of America—DSA) now enjoy an occasional majority on the Portland City Council and are “shaping the agenda” for Portland. You can read the article for the details, but the gist of it is that these socialists are trying to enact legislation that makes things better in some way for ordinary people in Portland (e.g., free public transportation, low-priced groceries in city-owned grocery stores, low-rent housing, etc.) and have it paid for by taxing people more whose income is above (a to-be-determined figure of about) $200,000.
DSA does not talk about the need and possibility and desirability of removing the rich from power (not just taxing them more), or of making the entire economy be based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” or of having genuine democracy based on sovereign local assemblies of egalitarians (as discussed here).
For lack of talking about these very important topics, it is not hard to see what the future holds for the DSA project in Portland. At some point the ruling class—the billionaires who hold the real power of government and almost all of the major private institutions—will say, “Enough! You are not going to be allowed to keep taxing us more to pay for your reforms. In fact, we are going to take back what you’ve already won. And what are you going to do about it?”
If DSA doesn’t back down and tries to continue going forward with its agenda, then the billionaires will call in their police and, if necessary, military forces to “read the riot act” as it were, to forcibly put an end to the DSA reforms. The rents will go up and people who don’t pay them will be forcibly evicted. The bus fares will go up, and people who don’t pay them will be arrested. The low-priced grocery stores will be shut down. And so on.
Either we remove the rich from power, which is possible as I discuss here and as egalitarians aim explicitly to do, or else we will be forced to back down and call it quits. There is no way the billionaires are going to willingly allow us to take away more and more of their wealth and power and privilege to make things better and better for ordinary people. The rich use mass murder to prevent that from happening.
As I point out in the above-linked article, the only way to remove the rich from power is to build a massive and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims EXPLICITLY to remove the rich from power.1 Only such a movement can persuade a critical mass of the soldiers in the armed forces to refuse orders to attack it and go over to the side of the revolution with their arms. Any other kind of movement that is merely a reform movement (such as what DSA is all about) can not persuade soldiers to refuse orders to attack it. Why not?
Because unless the movement has a serious chance of removing the rich from power when the soldiers refuse orders to attack it (which is only possible if the movement aims explicitly for that goal) the soldiers will know that if they refuse orders to attack it the rich will remain in power and discipline them ferociously for refusing to obey orders, even possibly execute them for being a traitor.
Because DSA does not explicitly aim to remove the rich from power, it does not build the only kind of movement that can do that. And for this reason, the DSA is setting up its followers for a huge defeat down the road. The DSA appeals to the naivety of people: “Just vote for us and we’ll make your life so much better by taxing wealthy people more and more.”
Because the DSA does not aim to remove the rich from power it will inevitably be forced to tell its followers that they must accept the unpleasant terms and conditions set by the ruling billionaire class, because (supposedly) “there is no alternative.” This happened in South Africa when the reform demand (abolition of apartheid) was huge but there was no aim to remove the rich from power. Conditions are now arguably WORSE for the have-nots in South Africa than under the terrible apartheid regime. Read about it here and here.
Because the DSA does not intend to remove the rich from power, it does not talk about what our society can and should be like after we remove the rich from power. It thus does not talk about the need for sovereign power to be in local assemblies of egalitarians. Why talk about the importance of such things (and they are immensely important for preventing the abuse of power) if one has no intention of removing the rich from power?
Let us build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that can really win what we want, not a purely reformist movement that can’t.
If a movement only demands reforms then it is implicitly agreeing with the current ruling class remaining in power. The reason the Czar of Russia had to abdicate was because the massive movement opposing him was aiming to remove him from power; people were shouting, among other things, “Down with the Czar.” Read about this here:
The February Revolution
It all began on February 23, 1917, when 90,000 textile workers in Petrograd went on strike, chanting “We Want Bread.” Food shortages had been worsening across Russia, and people were starving. The next day, more factory workers joined the strike, and the unrest spread quickly. Troops were called in to break up the protests, but to everyone’s surprise, the soldiers refused to fire on the crowds. A full-blown revolution was unfolding.
By March 8, tens of thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Petrograd shouting slogans like “Give us bread,” “Down with the Tsar,” and “Down with the war.” The crowds swelled to over 100,000 as workers, sailors, and even soldiers joined the demonstrations. Storefronts and bakeries were looted, and some police officers were attacked.
The next day, the protests escalated further, with angry demonstrators targeting government offices. In response, Tsar Nicholas II banned all public meetings and gatherings, but it was too late. The President of the Duma, Russia’s legislative assembly, sent an urgent telegram to the Tsar, warning that action was needed immediately. Nicholas replied with a curt order to dissolve the Duma. This time, the Duma refused to obey. With soldiers refusing to fire on protesters and more joining the demonstrations each day, it became clear that the Tsar had lost all control.
On March 13, thousands of common soldiers outright disobeyed orders and joined the revolutionaries in the streets. Many soldiers were fed up with the war, where millions of Russian troops had died in brutal conditions with little to no supplies. Starving, exhausted, and demoralized, they began siding with the people they were supposed to suppress. Soldiers who had witnessed the suffering of their families back home now stood shoulder to shoulder with the protesters. By the end of the day, the red flag of revolution was flying over the Winter Palace. Nicholas II abdicated his throne, ending the Romanov dynasty’s 300-year rule.