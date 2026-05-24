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This wonderful egalitarian man is calling explicitly for egalitarian revolution, by expressing an aim that is censored in the mass media. In contrast, the mass media allows expression of a vague “anti-capitalism” viewpoint and even anti-Israel views.

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The absolutely pro-capitalism The Guardian just ran an interview with the anti-capitalism film director, Boots Riley, titled:

Don’t call Boots Riley an anti-capitalist, at least not without qualification. “I’m a communist,” he clarifies. “A lot of stuff that calls itself anti-capitalist is doing so because they’re afraid of calling themselves socialist or communist or something else.”… As a director, Riley uses dark comedy and magical realism to render capitalism a tangible bogeyman, suffocating the ambitions of young strivers…. When I ask Riley if he could land his anti-capitalist criticisms as effectively without surrealism as a Trojan horse, he is unequivocal. “The style and content are inextricably linked,” he says. “I could just say to people, hey, we need a world in which the people democratically control the wealth that we create with our labor. But I’m wanting people to have emotional and visceral reactions, to have this push and pull where they think about the ideas in a different way.”… He can resist the anti-capitalist label all he wants. The shoe still fits. “I’m someone who believes that what gets us the world that we want starts right now with a mass militant radical labor movement – one that uses the withholding of labor as a tactic to shut down parts of industries, whole industries. We can do our own version of the strait of Hormuz.”

As radical and anti-capitalist as Boots Riley is, he nonetheless gets LOTS of favorable mass media coverage. The Guardian interview article reports:

While Riley was holding forth about his new film for the New Yorker, the Daily Show and NPR’s Fresh Air, his cast took a less traditional promotional route.

What’s going on here, with the pro-capitalist media showcasing an anti-capitalist—a self-described communist no less—who talks about the need for a “militant radical labor movement” to make the world one where “the people democratically control the wealth that we create with our labor”?

Before providing my answer to this question, let me put something else, but similar, on the table for us to ponder.

The Boston Globe, a virulently pro-Israel, pro-Zionism newspaper (and my hometown paper) that is owned by the billionaire John Henry just published an opinion piece written by a person on the Globe staff, titled:

In a recent piece for The New York Times, opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof relayed harrowing accounts of Palestinians who said they’d been subjected to systematic sexual abuse and torture in Israeli prisons. And yet, despite the fact that the exposé was deeply reported — Kristof spoke with 14 victims, their family members, investigators, and officials — both Kristof and The New York Times have been accused of peddling conspiracy theories and antisemitism. Kristof’s critics, however, have not backed up their criticism of his piece with their own reporting or any evidence that he may be wrong. Instead, they’ve leaned on the idea that the allegations made in his piece are so disturbing and outrageous that they simply cannot be true. Regardless of what one may think of Kristof’s piece, the truth is that what he reported falls squarely within a long pattern of abhorrent and illegal abuse of Palestinians that has been documented for decades. The allegations may be hard for some to believe, but where there’s doubt, the best thing to do is to call for a transparent and independent investigation so that we can have a full accounting of what happens behind the walls of Israeli prisons when no one is looking.

This Boston Globe article, like the NYT article it is about, is definitely an anti-Israel article (as the many hostile comments to it by pro-Israel readers make clear.)

Again, we may ask, what’s going on here? Why would a staunchly pro-Israel newspaper print an anti-Israel opinion piece like this, written by a member of its own staff no less?

With regard to The Guardian’s anti-capitalism Boots Riley interview and the anti-Israel Boston Globe article, I think the explanation to what seems paradoxical is this:

Our rulers, and in particular the editors they employ to control the mass media that they own, realize that LOTS of people, among whom many are their own readers, are now very anti-capitalist and anti-Israel. These editors understand that, in order for their newspapers to continue to be taken seriously and to have significant influence on the thinking of their readers, they must acknowledge the fact of anti-capitalism and anti-Israel views held by their readers (which means letting these views be expressed in their articles.

These editors aim, however, to prevent their readers from seeing any expression of the following views, views that seriously threaten the power of the ruling class when they become well-known:

The vast majority of people already would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

The vast majority of people know full well that we live in a fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich.

The vast majority of people know that the rich treat the have-nots (most people) like dirt and that to end this we must remove the rich from power.

Most people do not know that most people have the above beliefs and feel essentially all alone in having them; for this reason most people think it is impossible to remove the rich from power. But because most people DO want to remove the rich from power it is in fact possible and it could be done like this, despite the proverbial 82nd Airborne Division.

Many people think it’s impossible to remove the rich from power because they think half the population is their enemy with immoral or crazy ideas. The fact is that the vast majority of people are in agreement on the most important points and it only seems otherwise because the ruling class censors the views on social issues that would—if widely known—unite most people, and it creates deliberately divisive frameworks for public discourse of social issues to make each half of the have-nots fear the other half as an enemy: divide-and-rule.

Many people think that as bad as our current capitalist system is, there is no better alternative, and that even if we did remove the rich from power things would revert to being just as bad if not worse, with “All the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.” What people never hear about (in school or in the media) is how there IS in fact a better way for things to be: egalitarianism, and that widespread confidence in egalitarian principles can prevent the abuse of power.

The Israeli government is not at all a government of, by and for ordinary Israeli Jews. On the contrary it is a government of a billionaire ruling class that for decades has used violence against Palestinians for the purpose NOT of making Israeli Jews safe but rather to enable the Israeli ruling class to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class (as explained and proven here.)

Zionist leaders ever since the days of the Holocaust have had utter contempt for the welfare of ordinary Jews and betrayed them horribly during the Holocaust (as explained and proven here.)

The Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely because Hamas uses lethal terrorist violence against unarmed Israeli Jewish civilians and because Hamas (unlike the PLO) advocates for all of Mandate Palestine (which includes what is now called Israel) to be under the umbrella of Islam (i.e, for Islam to be sovereign in all of Mandate Palestine). I explain and prove this in my article here.

The Guardian and the Boston Globe and NYT (etc.) editors may seem (with recent articles like the ones I cited above) to be paradoxically advocating against capitalism and against Israel, but on the contrary they are a) doing what they must do to hold the attention of their readers, and b) censoring the actual egalitarian revolutionary views that seriously threaten the power of the ruling class.

For example, as long as the facts about Israeli that I state in the last three bullet points above are censored, then public opposition to U.S. support for Israel will be too weak to force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. The reason it will be too weak is because even those opposing what Israel is doing (the genocide in Gaza) will nonetheless believe it is for a noble purpose (making Jews safe) but is just disproportionate.

I suggest we express these egalitarian revolutionary views ourselves.