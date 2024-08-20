JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Aug 20, 2024

Brilliant research John. Not only would the average income be higher but the job satisfaction and all-round rewards of such a working environment are incalculable.

Reply
Share
3 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Aug 21, 2024

Very clearly explained. Thank you

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture