Houston, we have a problem!

Our opposition movements—to deportations and to Israeli genocide—are not led by people who are trying to figure out how to win.

If they were being led by such people then they would not organize tactics that ONLY HELP THE RULING CLASS TURN THE PUBLIC AGAINST THEM.

They would not organize their followers to block highways, which only angers the general public and turns people against the movement.

Instead, they would organize their followers to do things aimed at persuasively refuting the lies and censorship of key facts that the ruling class uses to turn the public against them.

They would do things such as mount demonstrations against the TV and radio stations, demanding they let the movement use those media to tell the public the truth. The mere fact of demonstrating against the media would let the public know that the movement is saying the public is being lied to, and that the movement aims to win the public over to its side with the TRUTH, not attack the public by blocking their cars on a highway! Such demonstrations would make the public want to know “What do these people want to tell us that the media are censoring?”

But our leaders avoid doing such sensible things like the plague!

Palestinians Need a Car-Blocking U.S. Anti-Zionism Movement Like They Need a Hole in the Head: Attacking the general public by deliberately blocking their cars on highways and streets while waving the Palestinian flag is EXACTLY what Israel's Mossad LOVES people to do!

As I show in my posts about the anti-deportations movement, it is controlled opposition led by people who don’t want it to win.

Read how this is the case here. And here. Read in these posts the reasons why many Americans support the deportations, and why they are based on lies, the truth about which we need to TELL the general public if we want to actually win.

Read how the anti-Zionism movement is controlled opposition here. Read there how the rich make sure that anti-Zionism organizations never tell the general public the sordid truth about the PURPOSE of Zionist violence.

The movement against deportations needs to tell the LARGE number of Americans who support the deportations that they have been lied to:

that the billionaire rulers of the United States have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive;

that these illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than American citizens;

that these illegal immigrants want to help stop our billionaire rulers from forcing poor people to illegally immigrate even more than do American citizens opposed to the illegal immigration.

Read the proof of all of this here. Learn the truth, and then spread it. If you want to win, that is.

But instead of aiming to WIN by telling the general public these KEY facts, the leaders of the anti-deportation movement tell their followers to block highways and ONLY talk about how cruel the deportations are. This is a losing strategy.

Yes, it’s good to talk about how cruel the deportations are. It’s even necessary to do that. But it is not SUFFICIENT to just talk about how cruel they are. To win we must also refute the lies that the ruling class use to make the public think that the deportations are a good thing despite being cruel.

The distinction between doing what is necessary to win versus doing what is necessary AND SUFFICIENT to win is something that our movements absolutely must grasp, and it is something that the ruling class tries to prevent us from grasping. When our movements do only what is necessary to win but not also what is SUFFICIENT to win, we lose.

The ruling class WANTS people to follow this losing strategy because it only divides the have-nots into two warring sides, while the billionaires celebrate how wonderfully their divide-and-rule strategy is keeping them in power.

Likewise, the anti-Zionism movement needs to tell the general public the key facts about Zionism—especially its anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose, which has never been about making Jews safe whatsoever. Read the key facts in this footnote and spread the truth. If you want to win, that is.

How do our let’s-not-even-try-to-win leaders get away with it?

They get away with it because their followers—us!—don’t think we CAN win. Not really win. And so we don’t even try to think about HOW to win. We don’t ask ourselves if what our leaders tell us to do is really useful for winning, or whether it amounts merely to doing things to keep us busy and satisfied that at least we’re doing something.

Hopelessness about being able to really win, to defeat the ruling billionaire plutocracy, is making us merely ruling-class-controlled opposition.

Here’s why we are (wrongly!) so hopeless about actually winning. We have been made to believe that at least half of the American have-nots are against us, and that they are against us not because they believe lies they have been told but because they are innately bad people, racist people, cruel people, people who will always be against us and whom we should treat as the implacable enemy by, you know, blocking their cars on a highway.

Our leaders, for example, never tell us that instead of blocking cars on a highway we should do things like display banners on the bridge over a highway with words like “The rich force poor people to illegally immigrate just to survive—PDRBoston.org” and “Illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than American citizens—PDRBoston.org.”

Read this about pro-Trump people and you will learn how the ruling class propaganda about them has been designed to make us feel hopeless about being able really to win. Read this about how most Americans want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and you will then have a different opinion about whether we can really win or whether we can only follow let’s-not-even-try-to-win leaders.