JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Apr 21, 2024

Technical note: In the last paragraph, the hyphen before the words "and mutually agreed by.." should be replaced by a parenthesis, in order to make the entire sentence more easily intelligible

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture