Sharia versus Democracy: Is the Conflict as Great as Our Rulers Want Us to Believe? No.
Here's my egalitarian take on Sharia law
As I posted about earlier here, I’ve been handing out stickers with this image
to my neighbors while standing at the entrance to the CVS drug store in my neighborhood. I’ve handed out 1000 stickers now, and only three people have said they disagreed with the sticker. One of those people said he disagreed with “Have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” I asked him why he disagreed and he said that he was for Sharia law, not law by majority vote, ie, democracy.
So, how much of a disagreement is this?
Here’s what I—certainly no expert on the subject!—have been able to glean about Sharia law and the reason why some support it instead of democracy.
The pro-Sharia-law view is based on the idea that God’s law is superior to laws made by mere humans. Well, I am myself sympathetic to this notion and wrote about it recently here. If a majority of people voted to make murder legal, then I would say they were wrong to do so and had no right to do so. I would say that the reason murder should be illegal comes from a higher authority than any majority vote of human beings. What authority is that? Well, I don’t call that authority God but I don’t mind if others do.
According to Sharia, it is prohibited to charge interest on a loan. Until a few hundred years ago the Catholic Church prohibited usury1, which originally meant not just charging interest but doing anything that took advantage of another person’s hardship. (This was the Golden Rule 101.) Peasants only had to borrow money typically when there was a crop failure and they were desperate, and so charging any interest was usury. The Catholic Church invoked ecclesiastical law to administer real punishments to usurers.
So, when democracies voted to make charging interest legal it was perfectly reasonable in my opinion for people to say they had no right to do that, and to cite a higher authority to justify that view.
There are, thus, some laws that some people would say “come from God” that are truly, in my opinion, superior to any law from “mere” humans. I suspect that the man who told me he disagreed with democracy might hold a view that I am more in agreement with than disagreement.
Sharia law is not a well defined set of laws. Saying one is “for Sharia law” is more a statement about a general idea than a statement in favor of any particular quite possibly very controversial laws. I wrote earlier about Sharia law and democracy here.
Sharia and Egalitarianism
Egalitarian democracy, as described here, is a democracy ONLY of and by egalitarians, in other words people who have egalitarian values whether they have ever even heard of the word “egalitarian” or not. If a majority of people in some local community are ANTI-egalitarians then egalitarianism says the majority of people in that community have no right to make anti-egalitarian laws. So yes, according to the notion of democracy that our rulers promote (which is bogus, as I discuss here), egalitarianism is not democracy. Egalitarianism is not that kind (of bogus) democracy for essentially the same reason that many good people (like the person I ran into at the CVS drug store) say they are “for Sharia and not for democracy.”
We need to seek out the fundamental ways the vast majority of have-nots actually agree, and not let misunderstandings (that the ruling class promotes) make us think we are divided more than we really are. This Sharia versus democracy conflict is one such example.
In keeping with this view, the Church defined greed and avarice as a sin. Ecclesiastical law applied this concept to the practical issues of the day. It specifically declared usury (which today refers narrowly to a "loan shark" charging excessive interest on a loan, but which in the Middle Ages referred not only to demanding any interest for a loan [4], but generally to one person taking advantage of another’s misfortune to extort an oppressive bargain of any kind) to be sinful and punished it. The Church, for the same reason, said it was a sin to "buy low and sell dear." [5] And while Jesus said to render unto Caesar what was Caesar’s, by the Middle Ages the Catholic Church was a power in Caesar’s as much as in the spiritual realm.
A sense of the Church’s determination to enforce its morality on everyday social relations can be seen from this passage from R.H. Tawney’s Religion and the Rise of Capitalism:
The high-water mark of the ecclesiastical attack on usury was probably reached in the legislation of the Councils of Lyons (1274) and of Vienne (1312)...No individual or society, under pain of excommunication or interdict, was to let houses to usurers, but was to expel them (had they been admitted) within three months. They were to be refused confession, absolution and Christian burial until they had made restitution, and their wills were to be invalid. The legislation of the Council of Vienne was even more sweeping. Declaring that it has learned with dismay that there are communities which, contrary to human and divine law, sanction usury and compel debtors to observe usurious contracts, it declares that all rulers and magistrates knowingly maintaining such laws are to incur excommunication, and requires the legislation in question to be revoked within three months. Since the true nature of usurious transactions is often concealed beneath various specious devices, money-lenders are to be compelled by the ecclesiastical authorities to submit their accounts to examination. Any person obstinately declaring that usury is not a sin is to be punished as a heretic, and inquisitors are to proceed against him. [pp. 46-7]
[This is an excerpt from my article, “Worshipping a Strange God.”]
Most people do not understand that Sharia Law is religious Islamic law. It is no different to Christian, Jewish or Hindu law.
All religious law is secondary to civil law. Even in Muslim majority countries there is Civil and Sharia Law. Sharia law applies to Muslims just as Jewish law applies to Jews. It is religion specific.
Sure there are some ancient, primitive, nutty statements in Islamic law but no more than you can find in Christian, Jewish or Hindu Law.
The fear-mongering about Sharia Law is just Ziojewish propaganda to terrify the gullible that, THE MUSLIMS ARE COMING. Ziojewish Israel hopes to haul people on board for its colonial genocide by making a case that poor widdle Israel is threatened by hordes of Muslims who threaten the entire world and not only plan to take it over but will do so if everyone does not get behind Israel to defeat them.