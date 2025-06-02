JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Roslyn Ross
Jun 3

Most people do not understand that Sharia Law is religious Islamic law. It is no different to Christian, Jewish or Hindu law.

All religious law is secondary to civil law. Even in Muslim majority countries there is Civil and Sharia Law. Sharia law applies to Muslims just as Jewish law applies to Jews. It is religion specific.

Sure there are some ancient, primitive, nutty statements in Islamic law but no more than you can find in Christian, Jewish or Hindu Law.

The fear-mongering about Sharia Law is just Ziojewish propaganda to terrify the gullible that, THE MUSLIMS ARE COMING. Ziojewish Israel hopes to haul people on board for its colonial genocide by making a case that poor widdle Israel is threatened by hordes of Muslims who threaten the entire world and not only plan to take it over but will do so if everyone does not get behind Israel to defeat them.

