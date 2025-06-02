Share

As I posted about earlier here, I’ve been handing out stickers with this image

to my neighbors while standing at the entrance to the CVS drug store in my neighborhood. I’ve handed out 1000 stickers now, and only three people have said they disagreed with the sticker. One of those people said he disagreed with “Have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” I asked him why he disagreed and he said that he was for Sharia law, not law by majority vote, ie, democracy.

So, how much of a disagreement is this?

Here’s what I—certainly no expert on the subject!—have been able to glean about Sharia law and the reason why some support it instead of democracy.

The pro-Sharia-law view is based on the idea that God’s law is superior to laws made by mere humans. Well, I am myself sympathetic to this notion and wrote about it recently here. If a majority of people voted to make murder legal, then I would say they were wrong to do so and had no right to do so. I would say that the reason murder should be illegal comes from a higher authority than any majority vote of human beings. What authority is that? Well, I don’t call that authority God but I don’t mind if others do.

According to Sharia, it is prohibited to charge interest on a loan. Until a few hundred years ago the Catholic Church prohibited usury, which originally meant not just charging interest but doing anything that took advantage of another person’s hardship. (This was the Golden Rule 101.) Peasants only had to borrow money typically when there was a crop failure and they were desperate, and so charging any interest was usury. The Catholic Church invoked ecclesiastical law to administer real punishments to usurers.

So, when democracies voted to make charging interest legal it was perfectly reasonable in my opinion for people to say they had no right to do that, and to cite a higher authority to justify that view.

There are, thus, some laws that some people would say “come from God” that are truly, in my opinion, superior to any law from “mere” humans. I suspect that the man who told me he disagreed with democracy might hold a view that I am more in agreement with than disagreement.

Sharia law is not a well defined set of laws. Saying one is “for Sharia law” is more a statement about a general idea than a statement in favor of any particular quite possibly very controversial laws. I wrote earlier about Sharia law and democracy here.

Sharia and Egalitarianism

Egalitarian democracy, as described here, is a democracy ONLY of and by egalitarians, in other words people who have egalitarian values whether they have ever even heard of the word “egalitarian” or not. If a majority of people in some local community are ANTI-egalitarians then egalitarianism says the majority of people in that community have no right to make anti-egalitarian laws. So yes, according to the notion of democracy that our rulers promote (which is bogus, as I discuss here), egalitarianism is not democracy. Egalitarianism is not that kind (of bogus) democracy for essentially the same reason that many good people (like the person I ran into at the CVS drug store) say they are “for Sharia and not for democracy.”

We need to seek out the fundamental ways the vast majority of have-nots actually agree, and not let misunderstandings (that the ruling class promotes) make us think we are divided more than we really are. This Sharia versus democracy conflict is one such example.