As reported here:

What is REALLY going on is this.

The Catholic Church, acting completely in cahoots with the very same billionaire ruling class currently using Donald Trump to divide-and-rule the have-nots, is PRETENDING to oppose the ICE deportations while making absolutely sure never to refute the Big Lie that those cruel deportations rely upon to gain the support that ICE requires of about half the United States population.

If you don’t understand what this Big Lie is and how the cruel deportations would be prevented from happening if it were widely refuted (as the Catholic Church could easily do), then please educate yourself on this question by reading my articles that explain it in detail here and here and here.

The Catholic Church, however, does not refute the Big Lie about the illegal immigrants. It never explains (as I prove with mainstream sources in my article HERE that is just waiting for you to re-stack!) that the illegal immigrants are NOT, as Americans are led to believe, “people who just decided they’d rather live in the United States (by ‘cutting in line,’ i.e., entering the U.S. illegally) where they could—like freeloaders—enjoy our higher standard of living instead of working to make their own countries better the way Americans worked to make the United States better.” The Catholic Church never refutes this Big Lie by explaining that the American billionaire class, both parties, for decades has been doing things DELIBERATELY to FORCE poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to SURVIVE.

Catholic priests know perfectly well that the pro-ICE narrative about the illegal immigrants is false, because they have these illegal immigrants in their congregations. Here’s why these Catholic priests, however, keep silent about the Big Lie being false. They are ordered to keep silent!

The Catholic Church leadership in past decades sided with the rich by totally suppressing the Catholic priests advocating “liberation theology” who were fighting on the side of the have-nots in Latin America. Now the Catholic Church leadership (the popes and bishops and cardinals) continues to be on the side of the rich and against the poor. But they do it by pretending to be on the side of the poor.

The Catholic Church knows DAMN well why there are so many illegal immigrants in the United States. But it keeps deadly silent about this truth, so as not to anger the billionaire class with which it has so much (gads of wealth!) in common.

The Catholic Church knows DAMN well that if it refuted the Big Lie about the illegal immigrants then the MAGA rank and file would switch from supporting ICE (thinking ICE was protecting Americans from freeloaders selfishly making our lives worse) to condemning ICE for its cruelty to poor people whom the billionaires FORCED to illegally immigrate to the U.S.

The Catholic Church knows DAMN well it could STOP ICE in its tracks by simply preaching the truth. But it won’t do that.

SHAME ON THE CATHOLIC CHURCH!

Here is how the churches in general avoid speaking the truth, avoid refuting the Big Lie that enables ICE to operate, by focusing exclusively on the fact that the deportations are cruel, without ever explaining what’s false about the widely-believed pro-ICE notion that some cruelty is required because that’s what it takes to prevent selfish freeloaders from illegally invading our country and causing Americans to wrongly suffer, which is ALSO cruel.