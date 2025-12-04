Shame on the Catholic Church for Pretending to Oppose ICE While Actually Helping ICE Get Away With Its Cruel Deportations
Our liberal politicians are the same: they pretend to oppose ICE but actually help it.
As reported here:
What is REALLY going on is this.
The Catholic Church, acting completely in cahoots with the very same billionaire ruling class currently using Donald Trump to divide-and-rule the have-nots, is PRETENDING to oppose the ICE deportations while making absolutely sure never to refute the Big Lie that those cruel deportations rely upon to gain the support that ICE requires of about half the United States population.
If you don’t understand what this Big Lie is and how the cruel deportations would be prevented from happening if it were widely refuted (as the Catholic Church could easily do), then please educate yourself on this question by reading my articles that explain it in detail here and here and here.
The Catholic Church, however, does not refute the Big Lie about the illegal immigrants. It never explains (as I prove with mainstream sources in my article HERE that is just waiting for you to re-stack!) that the illegal immigrants are NOT, as Americans are led to believe, “people who just decided they’d rather live in the United States (by ‘cutting in line,’ i.e., entering the U.S. illegally) where they could—like freeloaders—enjoy our higher standard of living instead of working to make their own countries better the way Americans worked to make the United States better.” The Catholic Church never refutes this Big Lie by explaining that the American billionaire class, both parties, for decades has been doing things DELIBERATELY to FORCE poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to SURVIVE.
Catholic priests know perfectly well that the pro-ICE narrative about the illegal immigrants is false, because they have these illegal immigrants in their congregations. Here’s why these Catholic priests, however, keep silent about the Big Lie being false. They are ordered to keep silent!
The Catholic Church leadership in past decades sided with the rich by totally suppressing the Catholic priests advocating “liberation theology” who were fighting on the side of the have-nots in Latin America. Now the Catholic Church leadership (the popes and bishops and cardinals) continues to be on the side of the rich and against the poor. But they do it by pretending to be on the side of the poor.
The Catholic Church knows DAMN well why there are so many illegal immigrants in the United States. But it keeps deadly silent about this truth, so as not to anger the billionaire class with which it has so much (gads of wealth!) in common.
The Catholic Church knows DAMN well that if it refuted the Big Lie about the illegal immigrants then the MAGA rank and file would switch from supporting ICE (thinking ICE was protecting Americans from freeloaders selfishly making our lives worse) to condemning ICE for its cruelty to poor people whom the billionaires FORCED to illegally immigrate to the U.S.
The Catholic Church knows DAMN well it could STOP ICE in its tracks by simply preaching the truth. But it won’t do that.
SHAME ON THE CATHOLIC CHURCH!
Here is how the churches in general avoid speaking the truth, avoid refuting the Big Lie that enables ICE to operate, by focusing exclusively on the fact that the deportations are cruel, without ever explaining what’s false about the widely-believed pro-ICE notion that some cruelty is required because that’s what it takes to prevent selfish freeloaders from illegally invading our country and causing Americans to wrongly suffer, which is ALSO cruel.1
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against Mexicans, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood. Read this article about how a major Trump donor pays immigrants much less than citizens to work in his huge warehouse.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
Read here an orthodox economist making the same point.
Myth: American Citizens Won’t Do Farm Labor Work, Only Immigrants Will Do it
Read here an orthodox economist making the same point I make below.
It is well known (as the Washington Post reports behind its paywall) that most farm labor in the United States is done by immigrants, often illegal ones. The work, as is also well known, is very hard work under harsh conditions with poor pay. Naturally, if an American citizen can find a better job than this he or she will avoid doing such farm labor. The question that the mass media doesn’t, however, raise, is this: Why is farm labor so terrible?
There is nothing inherent about farm labor that prevents it from being paid better and performed under better conditions, just as there was nothing about factory work that prevents it from being paid better and done under better conditions today than was typically the case before unions fought for improvements. The difference between factory jobs (what’s left of them in the United States today) that American citizen workers take, and farm labor jobs that they don’t take, is that unions--worker solidarity in struggles--made the former better whereas illegal immigrants under fear of deportation have a much harder time similarly making farm work better. It has nothing to do with any inherent difference between farm and factory work; either can be horrible or decent. [Postscript: see my more recent Substack post on this issue here.]
Yes! Mass migration (legal or illegal) causes real problems, especially in a dictatorship of the rich like the United States.
Whenever huge numbers of people immigrate to some place, it causes problems, such as too many people suddenly needing too few resources: health, education, welfare, etc. There may be clashes of culture, and miscommunications. Some of the problems due to mass migration only exist, however, because we live in a dictatorship of the rich. The sudden arrival of people more than willing to work doesn’t mean that our capitalist rulers will let them work; if a capitalist can’t make a profit by hiring somebody, then they don’t hire them. So immigrants can add to the unemployment and welfare rolls. And yes, our capitalist rulers DO use illegal immigrants for super-cheap labor and thereby lower wages for working class American “legals.”
The question is not whether mass migration does or does not cause any problems for American citizens. The questions are: 1. What is the CAUSE of this illegal mass migration; and 2. What should Americans do about it?
The cause is clear: it is Big Money acting through its control of the United States government. What regular Americans--the have-nots--should do about it is unite ALL the have-nots (be they citizens, legal or illegal immigrants, or foreigners) against the billionaire ruling classes (in the U.S. and abroad) that make regular people suffer for their own benefit.
For the have-nots to succeed in uniting they must refute the lies and myths that the rulers use to divide them against each other. Let’s take a look at these lies and myths.