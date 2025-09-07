Share

As FOX News reports (click to open the article and then play the video) Senator Tim Kaine says Thomas Jefferson was wrong in writing that we have God-given rights, because our rights come from government.

Furthermore, Sen. Kaine argues that the notion of “God-given rights” is what underpins the evil Islamic theocracies that use supposedly “God’s” laws.

From the FOX article:

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., faced widespread backlash online after he warned against the idea of God-given rights used in the Declaration of Independence. "The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator — that’s what the Iranian government believes. It’s a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia law and targets Sunnis, Bahá’ís, Jews, Christians and other religious minorities," Kaine said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday. "They do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator. So, the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling. "I'm a strong believer in natural rights, but I have a feeling if we were to have a debate about natural rights in the room and put people around the table with different religious traditions, there would be some significant differences in the definitions of those natural rights."

I’ve written at length on this topic. See my “Separation of Church and State Is a Bogus Concept” and my “Sharia versus Democracy: Is the Conflict as Great as Our Rulers Want Us to Believe? No.”

Here’s my take on this topic.

Whether God (by any name) is the reason why or not, the fact of the matter is that we humans are a social species that has survived only because we are able to cooperate, and we are able to cooperate only because the great majority of us have an innate respect for the Golden Rule. This is why the Golden Rule is fundamental in virtually all of the world’s major religions; any religion that rejected the Golden Rule would be as acceptable to people as a religion that rejected eating.

The innate respect that most people have for the Golden Rule does not come from any human organization, be it a government or a church. Our fundamental notions of morality and how we should treat other people (which embraces the notion of human rights) derive from our respect for the Golden Rule. Whether people justify their respect for the Golden Rule by citing some religious scripture (i.e., by saying it derives from God) or not is very secondary to the fact that they do have this respect.

The notion that Senator Kaine advocates—that human rights (how people should be treated) derive only from humans constituted as a government—is absurd. According to this absurd view, if a government somewhere (say by majority vote even) decided that murder (meaning killing somebody for a purely selfish purpose, not for self-defense of for military defense) was legal, then people there would, according to Senator Kaine, have a “human right” to commit murder!

According to Senator Kaine, if somebody in this place, where murder was made legal by the government, said “No! Murder is morally wrong and there is no human right to commit murder” then this person would not have a leg to stand on. According to Senator Kaine this person could not point to anything as an authority to back up his/her “Murder is wrong” assertion—not God or anything else. According to Senator Kaine, if a government says there is a human right to commit murder, then By Golly there is a human right to commit murder in the jurisdiction of that government. Absurd!

Clearly nobody in our supposedly secular United States would agree that there is a human right to commit murder when the government says there is. Nobody would agree to this absurdity because they know that wherever our human rights come from it is not simply from a government, right?

Regarding Thomas Jefferson, he wrote the Declaration of Independence in order to get the working class to support the (upper class) Founding Fathers’ war for independence against the British monarch. It was a very deceitful document, as I discuss here. Jefferson had to articulate a coherent justification for why the Founding Fathers (and people they hoped to lead) had a right to disobey the British monarch. He chose to use the notion that their rights were God-given, not given by the monarch (as a privilege of the monarch’s choosing.)

The fact that some people (Islamists or otherwise) may declare that God said something about morality and human rights that you, dear reader, strongly disagree with, does not mean that therefore whatever a government declares on this question, exclusively in the name of its own authority, we must respect as coming from the absolute highest authority, does it? You tell me.