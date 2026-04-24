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This wonderful egalitarian woman is typical of most people regarding her values and aims, and when I gave her an opportunity to advocate for egalitarian revolution with the sign I produced, she gladly agreed to do so. But there is a minority of people who will not call for removing the rich from power.

Most people agree with this egalitarian revolutionary message and when provided with a safe opportunity for endorsing it they will do so.

There are two very different reasons why some people, however, will not advocate for removing the rich from power, etc .

Reason #1. The person does not WANT to remove the rich from power because they are themselves richer than most people (or paid by the very rich to do their bidding) or they hope one day to be richer than most people; in either case they want society to remain one in which the rich have the real power. The person’s reason is fundamentally selfishness.

Reason #2. The person (like most people) doesn’t know that most people have egalitarian values and aims (described here) rather than anti-egalitarian values and aims; the rich work hard to keep this fact a secret. As a result they think it is impossible for society to work without some rich and some poor (“the rich provide us jobs”) and/or they think it is impossible to build a movement large enough to remove the rich from power and therefore foolish to even try. The person’s reason is fundamentally ignorance.

When I encounter somebody who does not want to advocate for removing the rich from power I try to determine whether it is for Reason #1 or Reason #2. If it’s for Reason #1 (selfishness) I don’t even try to persuade them to change their mind. But if it’s for reason #2 (ignorance) I try very hard—politely and patiently, by providing evidence—to change their mind, often with success.

What about politicians, virtually none of whom advocate removing the rich from power, etc. ? Might some nonetheless be good trustworthy people?

I don’t know what goes on inside the brain of this or that politician. How could I ever know for sure? Whatever is their reason for not advocating removing the rich from power, I criticize them for not doing it and I urge others to criticize them likewise. We should not make excuses for politicians (or others) when they don’t call for removing the rich from power. If they say they don’t want to sound ‘radical’ because that would make people not vote for them, then we should reply that on the contrary people would be more, not less, willing to vote for a politician if the politician said they were for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (as this video demonstrates. and is evident from all of these photos of my Brighton neighbors holding the same egalitarian revolutionary sign as the woman in the photo above.)

The decisive test of the trustworthiness of a politician is what they do, not any facts about their past

It is perfectly reasonable to look into the past of a seemingly good politician, who purports to be on the side of the have-nots against the rich, to see if there are ‘red flags.’ For example, were any of their parents in the CIA? Were their parents very rich? Did they join an anti-working-class organization as a youth? Such a red flag would rightly make one suspicious that the politician is actually controlled opposition, meaning a person only pretending to be on the side of the have-nots in order to become a leader of the have-nots and be, therefore, in a position to ensure that the have-nots FAIL to win goals that the rich don’t want them to win.

But even if there are such ‘red flags,’ that does not prove that the politician is not trustworthy. It’s possible for a person to be a good person despite suspicious facts about their background. The actual test of the trustworthiness of a politician is what they do. Here is how to carry out that test (actually tests plural.)

The first (not the last!) test of whether a politician is trustworthy or not is to politely but firmly try to persuade them to advocate EXPLICITLY for what we, the have-nots, need and want: removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I say explicitly because while anti-establishment movements often win what they explicitly aim to win (such as the abolition of slavery and the abolition of Jim Crow and the abolition of apartheid in South Africa and the 8 hour day and the right to form a labor union, and so forth) they NEVER win what they do not aim explicitly to win, which is why the rich remain in power everywhere and why despite the have-nots winning some goals the rich continue treating the have-nots like dirt.

If a politician—after reasonable efforts of persuasion have been made by egalitarians—refuses to change his/her platform to be an egalitarian revolutionary platform, then this would mean the politician fails the test of trustworthiness. But if he/she passes the first test by making this change in their platform, then it would be a very good thing. It would be an example of using the electoral system as a bully pulpit for egalitarian revolution. The next test of whether the politician deserves to be trusted would be whether or not the politician acted in a manner consistent with the goal of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement. But in order for people to KNOW if the politician were acting in a manner consistent with this egalitarian revolutionary goal, people would need to know what acting in a manner consistent with this goal means. What it means is this. The politician would actively and enthusiastically join other egalitarians in promoting a big public conversation about what it actually means to abolish class inequality, to have ‘no rich and no poor’ and ‘real, not fake, democracy’ and the removal of the rich from power. (I discuss what it means here.)

If a politician were actually a very sophisticated CIA operative pretending to be an egalitarian revolutionary (a real possibility) then he/she would try to obscure what these egalitarian revolutionary goals meant and would frame them in a manner that did not actually remove the rich from power and abolish class inequality. As soon as a politician starts to obscure the meaning of egalitarian revolutionary goals this way, we would know he/she is not to be trusted, that he/she has failed the test of trustworthiness.