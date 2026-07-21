Science Fiction Fans: Grab Your Ray Guns or Light Sabers or Whatever Because Elon Musk and His Gang Are Attacking All that Is Good--Egalitarian--In S.F.
Here's a great article about this by Ali Riza Taşkale
h/t to W.S. for sending me this article.
“The looting of science fiction
Tech titans claim the genre inspired them. But all they’ve done is graft their politics onto stories of a better future” by Ali Rıza Taşkale
Here’s Elon Musk trying to seize what’s good in Science Fiction to use for his selfish, diabolical, anti-democratic, despicable egomaniacal aims: