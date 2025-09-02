The reason people fall for the

“Jefferson was a man of his time, as were the other founding fathers. You can't blame them for practices like slavery which were normal in their society”

BS excuse for not condemning the oppressors “of their time” who are called our “Founding Fathers” is simple. These oppressors and their current upper class descendants were and are the victors in the class war “of their time” and the victors write the history that we read.

First of all, let us be clear. The Founding Fathers were the enemy of We the People; they violently oppressed the white have-nots, as I explain in some detail in my earlier post here (read it if you haven’t already done so.) And they violently oppressed the black slaves that they (most of them, including Washington) owned and that their business partners owned.

Secondly, as I show citing primary sources in my earlier post about CRT and the historical origin of racially-based slavery (search for the text “Richard West was the Attorney-General”), it was the case, even before Thomas Jefferson was born, that the British upper class believed it was immoral to discriminate against people because of the color of their skin (but OK to discriminate against people who did not own property.) The British upper class people in the Virginia colony, however, following Bacon’s Rebellion in 1676, were so frightened by the solidarity between working class people of African and of European descent that they INVENTED—breaking all precedent—the NOVEL idea of establishing formal legal racial discrimination against people of African descent. They did this precisely for the purpose of destroying working class solidarity.

“They didn’t know any better back then” my ass!

Thirdly, the only reason people today fall for the argument,

is because the people of OUR time—oppressors just like the earlier oppressors—have ensured that our education system and our mass media indoctrinate us into believing that in the days of the Founding Fathers EVERYBODY thought slavery was just fine and dandy, even the slaves. Our present day oppressors have thus CENSORED the actual history. The fact is that there were enormous and persistent, for many decades prior to 1776, rebellions—often very violent—by slaves and Indians and free blacks and working class whites and sailors and the unchained working class, i.e., pirates against the upper class likes of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington and Alexander Hamilton and Sam (hang them all) Adams.

Here is just one of countless examples of such rebellions described in this book by Gerald Horne:

There was a noticeable acceleration of shipboard revolts beginning at the midpoint of the 18th century, when commercial interests were in the process of retreating from—or being chased away by—rebellious Africans in the Caribbean to the mainland and were seeking to bring along more enslaved Africans to develop North America…. This was discovered by the Irishman Nicholas Owens when in December 1750 he set out from Liverpool to enchain Africans as slaves. Arriving in West Africa, he quickly arranged for the detention of eighty unfortunate souls, who were packed inside a vessel with a cargo of ivory. But then he had the misfortune of encountering a (former) French ship staffed by Africans who had slain their captors and commandeered the vessel. Owens and his crew tried to overawe these Africans, but as he recounted, “The slaves behaved so as to make us give over the attempt with loss on our side.” Then Owens and several of his mates were seized by Africans and enslaved in retaliation before escaping.49

From this book by Peter Linebaugh and Marcus Rediker (as I wrote about at greater length here) we learn about the unchained working class known as pirates:

“The early-eighteenth-century pirate ship was a “world turned upside down,” made so by the articles of agreement that established the rules and customs of the pirates’ social order, hydrarchy from below. Pirates distributed justice, elected officers, divided loot equally, and established a different discipline. They limited the authority of the captain, resisted many of the practices of the capitalist merchant shipping industry, and maintained a multicultural, multiracial, multinational social order. They sought to prove that ships did not have to be run in the brutal and oppressive ways of the merchant service and the Royal Navy.”

These working class people were “men of their time” too, right? Why should we not celebrate and be inspired by THEM for their resistance to oppression, instead of celebrating and being inspired by the oppressors such as the Founding Fathers?

The Founding Fathers were scared to death of the working class. But they also wanted to break free of the British monarchy (in large part because Great Britain was moving towards abolishing slavery (for selfish, not noble, reasons) as I discuss here. The only way the Founding Fathers could mobilize a revolutionary army to defeat the British army was by adopting the pose of fighting for “liberty and equality and democracy” to gain the support of the working class people who really and truly wanted those things. And so the Founding Fathers wrote documents like the famous Declaration of Independence with its “all men are created equal” etc. rhetoric (as if they had INVENTED that good idea). But as soon as the Founding Fathers gained their independence they cracked down HARD on the have-nots who had been the soldiers in Washington’s army and who took that egalitarian rhetoric SERIOUSLY. (This is what I discuss in detail in my above-linked article about Shays’s Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion.)

To win an egalitarian society in which oppression is outlawed we need absolutely to learn to condemn oppression and oppressors wherever and whenever they occur. We need to spot any and all excuses for oppression and oppressors and reject them.

And we need to examine ideas and documents (such as the U.S. Constitution that I write about here) from the point of view of whether they help or hinder our efforts to abolish class inequality and oppression, independently of whether we like or dislike the authors (which is what my linked articles in this paragraph about the Constitution do.) The very LAST thing we should do is respect a document written by the people who were the oppressors of their day just because it starts with the words “We the People.” Believing that the U.S. Constitution (read more about it here) was intended to make life better for We the People is like believing that Palantir corporation is all about making life better for regular people because it says so in its mission statement.