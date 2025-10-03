Say It Ain't So Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle...
...that you'll do anything, no matter how immoral, if you're paid enough?
The above photo is from a The Guardian article about big-name comedians agreeing to perform for the Saudi royal family because they’re being paid a lot of money to do it. The headline is:
This is one reason why we should abolish the use of money: money enables those with lots of money to control other people and make them do things they find immoral. I’ve written about lots of other reasons too for abolishing the use of money—in my article here.
Did you see this, John https://www.kenklippenstein.com/p/trumps-nspm-7-labels-common-beliefs. Holding anti-capitalist views now labelled 'terrorism' by trump admin.
And also here https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/10/01/ovju-o01.html directs the military to fight in american cities against 'internal enemies' and against the democrat enclaves that didn't vote for him.