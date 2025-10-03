Share

The above photo is from a The Guardian article about big-name comedians agreeing to perform for the Saudi royal family because they’re being paid a lot of money to do it. The headline is:

This is one reason why we should abolish the use of money: money enables those with lots of money to control other people and make them do things they find immoral. I’ve written about lots of other reasons too for abolishing the use of money—in my article here.

Read what a society NOT based on money is like here and here and here.

Read how to make it happen here.