Uber-pro-Trumper, Rudi Giuliani, once Trump’s lawyer and once NYC mayor who, during 9/11, was praised in all the mass media as “America’s Mayor,” has issued a sort of declaration of war against China. He has published an article titled, “America needs to fight back against China's economic bullying: If China wants to keep stealing our IP and flooding our markets with their sweatshop junk, they’re going to pay a price. And that price is going to keep going up until they learn to respect us.” (Feel free to read it but I’ve summarized it for your convenience below.) And Giuliani uses this catchy graphic:

Giuliani’s pitch goes like this:

“China uses sweat labor in factories that treat the workers like dirt to produce cheap stuff that they import into the United States to drive our good capitalists [who presumably treat American workers just wonderfully—J.S.] out of business. We cannot let them get away with this anymore.”

My egalitarian take is this:

#1. Note that Giuliani is appealing to the positive moral value of being opposed to the severe oppression of Chinese workers (which oppression is a very real fact!) Giuliani also appeals to people’s righteous opposition to the suffering of American workers caused by being made to compete against wrongfully cheap Chinese labor.

The ruling class knows it can only mobilize the American have-nots by appealing to their positive moral values. Thus the War on Iraq was supposedly all about preventing Saddam Hussein from killing babies in their incubators (the first such war) and then (the 2003 follow up war) about preventing Saddam Hussein from killing millions of Americans with nuclear bombs, a.k.a. Weapons of Mass Destruction. The pitch is never anything such as, “Hey, Let’s go steal their oil and kill them if they object.”

#2. Giuliani’s pitch, about going to war against China because Chinese capitalists treat their workers horribly, absolutely depends on nobody saying, “Hey, American capitalists treat the American have-nots like dirt too! We need to remove ALL the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”

Giuliani’s pitch requires Americans to be afraid to say out loud, “Hey, American capitalists treat the American have-nots like dirt too! We need to remove ALL the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” Most Americans today are indeed afraid to say this out loud. Why? It’s because, firstly, they are ignorant of the fact that the VAST MAJORITY of Americans want to remove the rich from power this way. And because they don’t know that they are the vast majority in having this egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, they fear that if they expressed it they would meet with hostility from their friends and neighbors and co-workers, and even possibly be viewed as crazy or dangerous. So they keep silent, and thereby enable Giuliani’s pitch to work.

The REASON they don’t know they are the vast majority in their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration is because the mass media (the media owned by the liberal rich as well as the media owned by the conservative rich) CENSOR all expression of their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, as I discuss here.

#3. The only way to PERSUASIVELY refute Giuliani’s pitch is by advocating egalitarian revolution and by exposing the fact that the anti-China warmongering is the latest use of warmongering against a bogeyman enemy to control the American have-nots. This bogeyman enemy warmongering is what U.S. foreign policy is ALL about, as I discuss here and in even more depth here.

Your mission, should you choose to accept, is to break the media censorship by spreading the truth any and every way that you can (feel free to share any of my linked articles), from letters to the editor to comments on other online articles to conversations with neighbors.

Your call.