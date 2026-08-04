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This wonderful egalitarian man is an example of the millions of good people whom Robert Reich works very hard to persuade NOT to advocate removing the rich from power to have no rich and no poor. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Several years ago Robert Reich wrote:

"Charles and David Koch should not be blamed for having more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans put together. Nor should they be condemned for their petrochemical empire. As far as I know, they’ve played by the rules and obeyed the laws." --Robert Reich, in his blog article (it was before May 28, 2013, not sure of its exact date), since taken down but preserved by me in a screen shot of it here and for your convenience also in this footnote.

Today I received an email from Reich with the following words:

Jamie Dimon In the spring of 2018, Jamie Dimon phoned me at my office at the University of California, Berkeley. I had criticized him publicly, and he was not pleased. He sounded off on the phone for several minutes without stopping. Dimon has a great deal of influence over the system. He heads the largest bank on Wall Street, JPMorganChase, which survived the 2008 financial crisis better than any other big bank. After the crisis, The New York Times gave Dimon the back-handed compliment of being “America’s least-hated banker.” He has also headed the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group of the most powerful CEOs in America. He is featured regularly on cable news and in the business press. His opinions carry significant weight on Capitol Hill. Dimon describes himself as “a patriot before I’m the CEO of JPMorgan.” He is a lifelong Democrat. He admirably speaks out about the injustices and inequalities of contemporary America. He is not just talk. He has pushed his bank to invest in poor cities and to create better opportunities for the disadvantaged. I believe he’s sincere. But he is awash in self-delusion, a condition especially dangerous in people who have significant power over others. Dimon doesn’t see how he has contributed to the mess we’re in. He doesn’t acknowledge the inconsistencies between his preferred self-image as “patriot first” and his roles as CEO of America’s largest bank and former chairman of the Business Roundtable. He doesn’t understand how he has hijacked the system. Dimon is emblematic of an abdication of public responsibility to maintain the health of our political-economic system at a moment when a comparative few at the top have more power over it than at any time in over a century. They have used their power to give themselves unprecedented wealth, which has bought them even more power. They have justified their wealth and power as being in the interest of the public, but the public has been shafted.

Reich’s theme is that there is nothing wrong, per se, with a few individuals having “unprecedented wealth, which has bought them even more power” as long as they do not abdicate their “public responsibility to maintain the health of our political-economic system.”

Reich finds nothing objectionable, per se, in extreme economic/political class inequality; he just insists that the rich and powerful act nicely, so that the public is not “shafted.”

Aside from the enormous injustice per se of extreme wealth/political inequality (which Reich is absurdly ok with) there is the fact that it leads INEVITABLY to the “shafting” of the public. It leads inevitably to the have-nots being treated like dirt because the only way that a very rich and powerful and privileged upper class can maintain its unequal status in society is precisely by treating the have-nots like dirt, as I discuss in detail here. If the upper class ever stopped treating the have-nots like dirt then it would hasten the day when the have-nots remove that upper class from power. The rich understand this; as I demonstrate here the rich have no moral qualms about treating the have-nots like dirt, even committing mass murder of the have-nots. The rich actually think it is their moral duty—to preserve ‘civilization’ and prevent its demise at the hands of the ‘mob’—to do this!

Robert Reich’s decades long career in service to the rich

Robert Reich has made a career for himself of channeling the anger of the have-nots away from the goal of removing the rich from power. As I have written about in my “Beware of Robert Reich: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” Reich is chummy with the rich and powerful; he has been giving speeches to them about how they can stay in power; he also pontificated to the the angry Occupy Wall Street crowd about how they don’t really want to remove the rich from power to have no rich and no poor but rather simply to have “Equal Opportunity” for regular people to enjoy a chance (although with practically zero probability) to enter the ranks of the rich and powerful.

Robert Reich, as I wrote about here, declared his love of the first Secretary of Labor, Francis Perkins, a woman whose career was to serve the rich by making sure working class people were kept in their place at the bottom of society.

If Reich had been alive in 1860 he’d have been preaching that there was nothing wrong with chattel slavery per se, just that it was wrong that blacks did not have an Equal Opportunity to become slave-owners too.

Robert Reich knows that people are getting angrier and angrier at the enormous economic inequality. He knows that, in order for him to maintain influence with such people and persuade them NOT to be egalitarian revolutionaries but reformers instead, he must do a better job of seeming to share their anger at the economic inequality. That is why Reich uses the deceptive rhetoric he uses. It is why he dangles in front of us, the have-nots, the “carrot” of rich people like Jamie Dimon being persuaded to honor their “public responsibility to maintain the health of our political-economic system.”

It’s that simple.