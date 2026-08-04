JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
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A certain supremacist and forked tongue and outsized influence tradition?

Other Notable Jewish Economists:

Paul Krugman: Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist known for his work in New International Trade and New Economic Geography.

Milton Friedman: Nobel Prize-winning leader of the Chicago School of economics and prominent advocate for free-market capitalism.

Alan Greenspan: Macroeconomist and long-serving Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Larry Summers: Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard president known for his work in public finance and macroeconomics.

Joseph Stiglitz: Former Chief Economist of the World Bank and Nobel laureate known for his fierce critiques of unbridled globalization and free-market fundamentalism.

Janet Yellen: The first woman to serve as both Chair of the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury Secretary, with a strong focus on maximizing employment.

Gary Becker: A Nobel laureate who expanded economic analysis into human behavior, including crime, family dynamics, and education.

Richard Thaler: A pioneer in behavioral economics who won the Nobel Prize for proving that human beings do not always make rational economic decisions.

David Ricardo: A 19th-century classical economist who developed the foundational law of comparative advantage, which continues to guide modern global trade theory.

Ben Bernanke: Federal Reserve Chair during the 2008 financial crisis, awarded the Nobel Prize for his academic research on the Great Depression and monetary policy.

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