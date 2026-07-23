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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power to have no rich and no poor. Robert Reich, in contrast, wants to keep the rich in power and keep some rich and some poor, but make it less obvious that the rich control the government with campaign finance laws, etc. Go here to see photos of 500+ more of my postal zip-code egalitarian neighbors.

Robert Reich is the spearhead of ruling class propaganda that is intended to persuade the most anti-establishment and pro-egalitarian people to get behind demands that do not in any way challenge the power of the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

I have written here about how Reich does this with his effort to get us to demand “Equal Opportunity” instead of No-Rich-and-No-Poor.

Today I want to focus on Reich’s call to “Get money out of politics,” which came to me as one of his many emails that I copy in full for your convenience in the footnote below. Reich says:

Tell Congress: It’s time to get billionaire wealth out of politics! Overturn Citizens United, tax billionaires’ wealth, and enact meaningful election reform.

As Robert Reich knows damn well, as long as there are billionaires then their money will be in politics no matter what campaign reform laws are passed.

Billionaires have power in our society (that’s what “politics” means: power) because our society is based on money (which is a bad thing for it to be based on as I discuss here) and because in such a society money is power, and billionaires have it and ordinary people do not, duh.

There is not a single major institution in our society—for-profit corporations, not-for-profit corporations, universities, hospitals, newspapers and radio stations and large circulation magazines, the military, Hollywood, and on and on, not to mention the government itself—that billionaires do not control, directly or indirectly.

Reich wants to “tax the billionaires.” What that means is making the billionaires pay a modest fee for the right to keep on treating the have-nots like dirt.

Obviously, the way to “get money out of politics” is to have NO RICH AND NO POOR. Until we make an egalitarian revolution, money will be in politics.

This is not complicated. A child can understand it. The only reason it seems complicated is because the ruling class censors the obvious truth and bombards us daily with the idiotic propaganda lies (using agents such as Robert Reich) that it uses to justify its unjust extreme wealth and power and privilege.