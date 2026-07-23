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Paulo Kirk
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Demons, man, DEMONS . . . Paul Moritz Warburg, a German-Jewish immigrant who was one of the founding fathers of the U.S. Federal Reserve, had a fervent wish that his creation would be seen as one of America’s great monuments — “like the old cathedrals of Europe.”

Warburg’s dream that “the Fed” would become a cherished American institution has never looked more in doubt. The Federal Reserve, which was enacted by Congress in 1913 and set up shop the following year, is today an institution under siege. More surprising perhaps is that the Fed is refighting partisan and ideological battles that Warburg and the other founders thought they had settled a century ago.

Dirt:

Ben Bernanke: Served as Chair of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014.

Alan Greenspan: Served as Chair of the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006.

Eugene Meyer: Served as Chair of the Federal Reserve from 1930 to 1933.

Janet Yellen: Served as Chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018.

Henry Morgenthau Jr.: Treasury Secretary, Board of Governors, 1934 – 1936

So much dirt . . .

Joseph Eugene Stiglitz

Milton Friedman:

Paul Samuelson.

Kenneth Arrow

David Ricardo:

Daniel Kahneman

Claudia Goldin

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