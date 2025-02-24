Share

I just received an email (one of zillions) from Robert Reich, in which he refers to Ukraine as a democracy that we need to defend. Here are his words:

Dear John G, For weeks, I’ve been sounding the alarm that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been shredding the U.S. Constitution in an oligarchic coup d’etat. But it’s now become clear that I may have actually underestimated the threat we face. Because Trump and Musk aren’t just trying to dismantle American democracy. They’re gunning to destroy democracy worldwide. By cutting Ukraine out of the negotiations over the future of its own country and falsely blaming Ukraine for causing the war with Russia, Trump signaled that the U.S. has officially switched sides. Under Donald Trump, the United States now stands with the dictators and against democracy.

Please understand that Reich is in fact defending literal Nazis and violent ethnic cleansing by a government in Kiev that came to power by violently overthrowing the elected president with the backing of the U.S. government. I explain this with the following words from my earlier Substack, “ Ukraine and Egalitarians : Why I support the Russian soldiers in Ukraine but do not support Putin in Russia” (which has the referenced sources):

When people are unjustly labeled the "bogeyman enemy" (as for example the Palestinians are falsely accused by Israel's billionaire ruling class of being the enemy of ordinary Israeli Jews [4]) and are unjustly violently attacked, they often fight back not under the banner of fighting against class inequality for egalitarianism (which would be the most effective way to fight back [5]) but instead (unfortunately) under the banner provided by "their" anti-egalitarian rulers, a banner that obscures the class conflict and wrongly says it is otherwise--a race or ethnic or national conflict. This is the situation that the mainly Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the eastern part of Ukraine called Donbass were in when in 2014 the U.S. orchestrated [6] a coup (the "Maidan Revolution") that installed (relying on violence by Nazi Ukrainians) a pro-U.S. government that began waging war--meaning using heavy artillery to deliberately bomb and kill ethnic Russian civilians just because they were ethnic Russians [14], continuing at least until December 26, 2022 as I write this!--against these Russian-speaking Ukrainians, demonizing them as the bogeyman enemy, including suppressing, by law, their use of their Russian first language, which is the first stage of ethnic cleansing [8, 11, 12 which is a Newsweek article!, 14 which links to information about the actual language suppressing laws]. All of this is stated clearly by none other than Chas Freeman, a retired United States ambassador and a former Assistant Secretary of Defense in this video starting around time point 13:39. From 2014 to February 23, 2022 (the day before Russia invaded) there was intensive fighting between the Kiev government and the ethnic Russians of the Donbass region (DPR and LPR oblasts) of Ukraine, with the Kiev government trying to prevent the ethnic Russians there from achieving independence (initially just autonomy) from the Kiev government that was trying to suppress their use of the Russian language. Go here to see the magnitude of the deaths (about 14,000 in all) caused by this armed conflict--a civil war that Russia only later entered to support the ethnic Russians who had been under violent attack for 8 years. Note: Due to censorship of the above key fact by the Western mass media, if one asks, say, a typical American, "Which side in the Ukraine civil war do you support?" they will reply, "What civil war?" and assert, "Russia is carrying out unprovoked violent aggression against Ukraine." Note: Most Ukrainians are NOT Nazis and never voted for the Nazis. The Nazis, however, in contrast to ordinary Ukrainians, are well-armed and resort to violence against those who oppose them; in this way Nazis control the Kiev government including its current Jewish president.

