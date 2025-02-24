JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Cherez's avatar
Andrea Cherez
Feb 24, 2025

Here’s some additional support from Joe Lauria in Consortium’s Substack today -

https://consortiumnews.com/2025/02/23/yes-ukraine-started-the-war/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=82f6d672-89d3-49b1-9d6d-a3f1a503b311

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Feb 25, 2025

If anyone wants to understand the prelude to Feb 2022, they can also find UKRAINE ON FIRE, the documentary by Oliver Stone. online.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture