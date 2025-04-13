Share

Here’s a little thought experiment for you to do.

Start out by considering these two facts:

FACT #1.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says he’s very concerned about, and making plans to wage war with, China:

The New York Post:

The AP reports:

FACT #2.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is paying a lot of attention to what books need to be removed from the U.S. Naval Academy library:

The NYT reports:

Now here comes the fun part. Riddle me this.

What could possibly explain why the man in charge of a trillion-dollar military force that he is preparing to be able to wage war against one billion Chinese people whose economy that is greater than that of his own United States and who have lots of nuclear weapons and a very sophisticated military force that is getting stronger and stronger would be focused on what books should be removed from the U.S. Naval Academy library?

If, as we are being told, China is a dire threat:

then doesn’t it seem just a tad odd that the TOP man in charge of militarily protecting us from this dire Chinese threat is spending time issuing orders to librarians to remove I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings from the shelves? Wouldn’t you think he’d have more pressing concerns that that?

Surely this is a head-scratcher, right?

But there is, you know, a very reasonable explanation for Secretary of Defense Hegseth’s apparently bizarre behavior. Here it is. And your thought experiment is to try to come up with a better explanation if you can or else admit that my explanation is the most plausible one.

A very reasonable explanation:

Removing certain books (namely books that create or are based on a positive view of black people) from the library, on the one hand, and talking about the threat of China and the need to prepare to go to war against it, on the other hand, are—from a point of view that we are never allowed to entertain—both really about doing exactly the same thing. What these two seemingly very different acts of the Secretary of Defense both do is shape the thoughts of Americans in a manner that makes it easier for the ruling billionaire plutocracy to control them. Here’s what I mean.

The idea of white supremacy has been used to control the American have-nots for hundreds of years as I discuss here. And ruling classes have relied on warmongering against bogeyman enemies to control their own have-nots for literally thousands of years, as I discuss here.

So it makes perfect sense for a person such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who is charged with keeping the ruling billionaire plutocracy in power, to do things—all sorts of seemingly different things—that have in common only the fact that they help the ruling billionaire plutocracy control the have-nots and thereby stay in power over them.

It’s not complicated if one thinks about it from the point of view of an oppressor whose #1 fear is that its own have-nots might gain too much clarity about who their real enemy is and gain enough solidarity to overthrow it.

Creating a bogeyman war on China and removing books opposed to white supremacy, books such as I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, from libraries are indeed EQUALLY important to the billionaire ruling class, and THAT is why Secretary of Defense Hegseth is equally focused on such seemingly disparate things.

What’s your better explanation?