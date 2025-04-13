JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
Apr 13, 2025

I am amazed people even READ books now... But yeah, i agree.

Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
Apr 13, 2025

Bullseye as usual John. I can make only one safe prediction. You will never be elected to high office in Canada or anywhere else. You hold only sane, rational and humanitarian opinions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture