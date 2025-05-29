Share

File this under “I’ve got a bridge to sell you”:

The Guardian reports:

Robert F Kennedy Jr has threatened to ban government scientists from publishing in the world’s leading medical journals, which he branded “corrupt”, and to instead create alternative publications run by the state. “We’re probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, Jama and those other journals, because they’re all corrupt,” the US health secretary said on the Ultimate Human podcast. He accused the publications of being controlled by pharmaceutical companies. Instead, Kennedy outlined plans to launch government-run journals that would become “the preeminent journals” because National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding would anoint researchers “as a good, legitimate scientist”.

All I can say is that if you think that the new medical journals set up and controlled by RFK, Jr., a man who avidly supports Israel, a state that is based on violent ethnic cleansing and now commits flagrant genocide of Palestinians, a man who ardently denies that Israel is an apartheid state,

a man who loyally defends President Trump as he treats illegal immigrants like dirt in order to divide-and-rule the American have-nots in order to get away with attacks on us such as cuts to Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid and tariff-induced rising prices, if you think RFK, Jr.’s new medical journals are going to be independent of Big $—if you think THIS man is going to protect us from the greed and dishonesty of Big Pharma—well then, guess what? I have a big beautiful bridge to sell you.

RFK, Jr. is a man who, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, is in a position of power now where he could do what Dr. Tony Fauci was evil for refusing to do: tell the American public the truth about how the primary reason we live sicker and die sooner than necessary is because the rich treat us like dirt. I provide here tons of scholarly evidence that this is the case. RFK, Jr. is overall in charge of the NIH, under which Dr. Tony Fauci worked. RFK, Jr. could hire a person to take Dr. Fauci’s former position and tell Americans the truth. Will RFK, Jr. do that? If you think he will then guess what, I have another big beautiful bridge to sell you.

The only way to prevent Big $ from calling the shots is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. This is what the vast majority of people want. But if you’re waiting hopefully for RFK, Jr. to join us in calling for this egalitarian revolution, then guess what? OK, you already know, don’t you?

But hey, if you think RFK, Jr. is going to institute new regulations that will get medicine and pharmaceuticals out of the control of Big $, well then,…..