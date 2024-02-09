JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Feb 9, 2024

It seems to me that we can never hope to get an ideal, egalitarian society and will be lucky if we can even get a somewhat BETTER society. I think that RFK Jr. is the best we could do as our next president, despite his support for Israel and (as you describe) for billionaires. https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/02/09/we-need-robert-f-kennedy-jr-but-he-killed-enthusiasm-for-him/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture