Whose side is he really on?

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says on his KENNEDY24 website:

Other Presidents have tinkered on the edges, but Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will make the deep changes necessary to put the economy on a sound footing. The broad prosperity of the Eisenhower and JFK era can be ours again. It is just a shift of priorities away.

The Eisenhower and JFK era was, obviously, the era when billionaires had—and were allowed to have!—the real power in society and were thus able to make the United States the extremely unequal society it is today. That’s what billionaires do when they are allowed to have the real power, which is what it means to allow them to have billions of dollars of wealth at their disposal to control people by paying them to do one’s bidding.

Look at the list of reforms that RFK, Jr. calls for on his KENNEDY24 website. What do they all have in common? Every single one of them leaves the billionaires in power as billionaires. Every single one of them leaves our society one based on class inequality with some rich and some poor, in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, as I give many examples of here where I also discuss why the rich MUST do this to keep the have-nots “in their place.”

Letting billionaires remain billionaires—as RFK, Jr., by harking back to the good ole days of Eisenhower and JFK, clearly intends—means letting billionaires continue to prevent our society from being good, just and fair. Taxing billionaires, as people like Bernie Sanders and RFK, Jr. advocate, and Eisenhower and JFK in the past did, just amounts to making the billionaires pay a small fee for the right to treat the rest of us like dirt (for this see the above-linked article here.)

If RFK, Jr. were truly aiming to make our society a good, just, and fair society, then his #1 aim would, of course, be to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy, with no rich and no poor., a.k.a. egalitarian revolution. This is what the vast majority of people in the United States (and the world) already want, as I prove here. This is what RFK, Jr. would be calling for if he truly wanted to get the support of the vast majority of people. Most people, in fact, would support RFK, Jr. MORE, not less, if he called for an egalitarian revolution. I prove this in the second half of this video where I ask random people on the street this question.

These are the kind of people who would support RFK, Jr. MORE, not less, if he advocated what the sign they’re holding says they aim for: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Read about the story behind the above photos here.

So, how come RFK, Jr. does NOT call for the egalitarian revolution that most people want?

Here’s why. RFK, Jr. absolutely does NOT want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. If he wanted that he would not support one of the main things that the billionaires do today to stay in power by pitting the have-nots against each other. I am talking about RFK, Jr.’s over-the-top support for the violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (a.k.a. his support for “Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.”) The Israeli billionaire ruling class does this violent ethnic cleansing for the purpose of making Palestinians so angry at Israel that they are easily portrayed as a frightening bogeyman enemy—an “existential threat to Jews”—with which to control and thereby severely economically oppress the Jewish Israeli working class, as I prove here.

Watch the above video interview of RFK, Jr. here. You will hear RFK, Jr. use one deceitful trick after another to defend Israel’s seven-plus decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, an atrocity that never had anything to do with making ordinary Jews safe, as Israeli leaders claim, but was always about making Jewish working class people so afraid of the Palestinian bogeyman enemy that they would tolerate being severely economically oppressed by the Israeli ruling upper class that pretends to be protecting them from that bogeyman enemy. My article linked to above proves this, my article here proves that Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely because it made the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Jews. This other article of mine here shows that the Zionist leaders have, since the days of the Holocaust, had nothing but contempt for ordinary Jews, that they wanted a Jewish working class of their own in Palestine to get rich and powerful off of, and for this reason sabotaged and opposed all plans to rescue Jews from the Nazis because those plans did not send the rescued Jews to Palestine.

RFK, Jr. is not stupid.. He knows the truth about how virulently anti-working class (anti-Jewish working class as well as anti-Palestinian working class) Israel’s government is (he’s certainly rich enough to pay people to educate him about such matters and if he doesn’t know it’s because he doesn’t WANT to know!) RFK, Jr. supports Israel because doing so is essentially a way of letting his fellow upper class members know that despite all of his pseudo-populism rhetoric, he is fundamentally on their side.

RFK, Jr., just like Robert Reich (read about him here), perform a vital role for the billionaire ruling plutocracy. They channel the inevitable anger against the ruling class—anger at class inequality and anger at the way the rich treat us like dirt— into the kind of political activity that poses zero threat to the power of the ruling class: a) voting for somebody (we cannot vote the rich out of power because they were never voted into power) and b) keeping dead silent about the need to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.