JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
May 2, 2024

For crying out loud, John. This sounds like it was written by one of us Marxists!

Reply
Share
7 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture