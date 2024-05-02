'Revolutionary' Get-Rich-Quick-Ism
Wishful thinking feels soooo good.
Wishful thinking is fun. I get it.
It’s fun to believe that we can remove the rich from power and thus stop them from treating us like dirt without the bother of having to build a mass revolutionary movement to do that.
How nice it is to believe that all it takes to remove the rich from power is to:
invoke the ‘domestic violence’ clause of the U.S. Constitution; or
pass a campaign finance reform law; or
tax the billionaires a bit more; or
vote for a good politician; or
only buy products from ‘good’ corporations; or
don’t buy products from ANY corporation; or
create a cooperative business; or
grow your own food and make your own clothes, etc.; or
issue a CALL for a general strike; or
become a saint and persuade others to do it too; or
tell people about some secret evil deed of the rich that will shock them into rising up to remove the rich from power; or
write a devastating criticism of the status quo; or
prove that some rich people are pedophiles or sex-traffickers; or
persuade people to replace their (supposedly) bad values with good values; or
wait for things to get so bad that people will have to rise up; or
explain to the rich that it is really in their own interest to remove themselves from power; or
just wish REALLY HARD AND REALLY SINCERELY for the rich to be removed from power.
If you prefer wishful-thinking to reality-thinking then hey, here are some WONDERFUL things you don’t want to miss out on:
Good for what ails ye:
This bridge is for sale cheap. $5 and it’s yours!
For crying out loud, John. This sounds like it was written by one of us Marxists!