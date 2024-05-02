Share

It’s fun to believe that we can remove the rich from power and thus stop them from treating us like dirt without the bother of having to build a mass revolutionary movement to do that.

invoke the ‘domestic violence’ clause of the U.S. Constitution; or

pass a campaign finance reform law; or

vote for a good politician; or

only buy products from ‘good’ corporations; or

don’t buy products from ANY corporation; or

create a cooperative business; or

grow your own food and make your own clothes, etc.; or

issue a CALL for a general strike; or

become a saint and persuade others to do it too; or

tell people about some secret evil deed of the rich that will shock them into rising up to remove the rich from power; or

write a devastating criticism of the status quo; or

prove that some rich people are pedophiles or sex-traffickers; or

persuade people to replace their (supposedly) bad values with good values; or

wait for things to get so bad that people will have to rise up; or

explain to the rich that it is really in their own interest to remove themselves from power; or