Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As the above Guardian article makes clear, the U.S. ruling class is aiming to seize upon the enormous weakness of the Pro-Palestine movement, namely its abject failure/refusal to expose the KEY FACT about Israel’s seven decades of horrific anti-Palestine violence and oppression: that the purpose of this Israeli violence has been, and is, to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed as an existential threat to ordinary Israeli Jews, a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class, as I prove with mainstream (often Israeli) sources here.

The Pro-Palestine movement furthermore refuses to tell the public that the Israeli government for decades funded Hamas and—still today!—works to keep it in power in order to make the Palestine bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews, as I prove with mainstream sources here.

And the Pro-Palestine movement does not tell the public about the sordid truth of Zionist leaders starting with their sabotage of efforts during the Holocaust to rescue Jews from Nazis because those rescue plans didn’t send the Jews to Palestine where the Zionist leaders wanted them to go so that one day they would constitute for the Zionist leaders a “working class of their own” to get rich off of. I prove this with mainstream source here.

Nor does the Pro-Palestine movement tell the public that Hamas is controlled by billionaires who oppress ordinary Palestinians as well as helping the Israeli government control and oppress ordinary Israeli Jews. I discuss this here.

The Pro-Palestine movement, by its refusal to tell the public the KEY FACTS about the Israel/Palestine conflict—that it is actually a conflict between the have-nots (Jewish and Palestinian) versus the haves (Jewish and Palestinian) and not between “the Palestinians” versus “the Jews,” makes the Pro-Palestine movement a SITTING DUCK for the false accusation of antisemitism, as I discuss here.

Think how different things would be if the pro-Palestine movement told the public THIS:

If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. I prove this at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn .

The reason the pro-Palestine movement does NOT tell the public the KEY FACTS—facts that if known would cause the VAST MAJORITY of the American public, including initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (except the very rich ones), to OPPOSE ALL Israeli violence against Palestinians—is because rich people in the United States fund the Pro-Palestine organizations (as I prove here) and don’t want them to tell the public the truth; they want the Pro-Palestine movement to be a sitting duck for the false accusation of antisemitism. They want the Israel/Palestine conflict to be maximally divisive of the American have-nots; they want the public to believe either:

that the conflict is about antisemites who support Hamas versus people who oppose antisemitism and thus support Israel; or

that the conflict is about people who oppose genocide versus people who support genocide.

The Republican Party congress persons are just itching to take full advantage of the sitting duck reality of the Pro-Palestine movement. They know that the Democratic Party liberals—even the “Squad”—will help them get away with it by making sure that the public will never hear the truth about the Israel/Palestine conflict escape from their mouths.