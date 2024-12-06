Refuting the BS Lie, "Americans Won't Work the Jobs that Illegal Immigrants Do," Which Is the Anti-Working-Class & Billionaires-Approved Argument Against Deportations.
This lie covers up the REAL real reason Americans won't work these jobs by falsely implying that Americans just don't like doing agriculture or any hard work
Below is a Quora post that I am sharing because it is good. It elaborates a point I made in my earlier post here against Robert Reich’s “Americans won’t do the jobs illegal immigrants do” lie.
When liberals say this as an argument against Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants they falsely imply that the reason Americans won’t do those jobs is that Americans just won’t do agriculture, or any hard, work. This is a cover-up of the real reason Americans won’t do those jobs.
The real reason has nothing to do with the fact that they are agriculture jobs or that they involve hard work, but rather the fact that Big Agriculture capitalists (and others) pay diddly-squat for those jobs and don’t do anything to make the working conditions civilized and get away with that by hiring illegal immigrants who get deported if they dare to go on strike for better pay and working conditions.
As I posted earlier here, American have-nots—regardless of citizenship status—are on the SAME side of the class war and need to unite to DEPORT THE BILLIONAIRES.
Read here how the billionaires for decades have been doing things south of the border to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the U.S. just in order to survive, and also read there how illegal immigrants are no more criminal than are American citizens.
Go here to read an orthodox economist making the same point.
Below is the Quora post:
Do you think that Americans would take the jobs left vacant if all illegal immigrants were to return to their countries?
The thing that irks me about the conversation around immigration is the part where some people legitimately believe that “Americans are too lazy to do hard manual labor.”
What an insult to blue collar Americans. What an insult to American farmers.
Let’s remember that 32% of farm laborers are born in the US.
The Midwest has the highest share of US-born farm workers.
Americans still pick fruit, despite the pro-immigrant propaganda that says otherwise.
Here are other dangerous, hard jobs that Americans do:
Construction
Roofing
Logging
Commercial fishing
Steel welding
Oil rig work
Plumbing
Car and airplane manufacturing
Trucking
Firemen
Americans work 12+ hour shifts. And get their hands dirty. In all manner of industries.
What they WON’T generally do is work those jobs for $7.25 per hour.
Remember that little thing in history called the labor movement? Unions exist to help laborers get:
Higher pay
Safer working conditions
Reasonable hours
Protection from harassment and abuse
The labor union movement was so successful that most of these things were enshrined in law. They’re called “worker rights”.
There’s a reason (most) everyone is entitled to an 8-hour workday, holidays off, a minimum wage, etc.
You know who doesn’t like those things?
Abusive employers.
Americans know that they don’t have to do hard jobs for low pay and bad working conditions. They have options.
American employers know that too.
And that’s why they hire illegal immigrants.
Illegal immigration has ALWAYS been about the pay. They pay foreign, under-the-table workers much less.
And treat them horribly. They work longer hours with less or no benefits and worse working conditions.
So yes, if illegal immigrants weren’t around, American employers would have to hire locally.
They would have to compete in pay and benefits and make the job desirable. Just like every industry does!
While we’re on that subject, the farm industry also gets tons of subsidies from the government. The sugar industry is the worse.
So they need money from the government and cheap foreign labor to compete?
I say cut the subsidies and cut the illegal behavior. They should have to compete with the same legal constraints most industries have.
What happens when you pay government officials to get a sweet deal others don’t get?
It’s called “corruption”.
Big corporate farms should have to compete like the rest of us.
· Mon
I'd agree, except Alabama passed a "papers please" law… and lost most of their labor force and then couldn't keep American workers to stay (sometimes even just past lunch). None of the "real Americans" that many seem to think these laborers were taking the jobs of, wanted these low paying jobs…
34
Reply
· 23h
Yes and the farm industry needs to offer a wage that can compete for those willing to do the job. Just like every other industry.
27
Reply
Raymond Hagermann
Which leads to the second part of my statement: being willing to pay the prices at the checkout line that those same wages would necessitate.
· 15h
The same thing happened in Georgia. They couldn't even get prisoners to do it, eventhough it got them out of prison to work.
2
Reply
John Doe
Lies Stuff you only think you know, because your tv lied to you.
· Mon
I agree, even though it means most people won't afford groceries anymore.
22
Reply
· 21h
You in the 1850s: “Without slaves, who will pick the cotton?”
Last I checked, you can still afford cotton clothes.
26
Reply
Robert Keegan
From china
· 23h
Prices might go up somewhat in the short term, but it’s not clear that long term it would mean for food prices.
11
Reply
Andrew Terry
Sorry, it is crystal clear, it will mean drastically higher food prices short and long term. We do not have enough people to fill the jobs available now. Our trades are crying for people around here.
· 14h
While a lot of what you say is true, there is a flaw and you already pointed it out. They do need to pay fair wages, but it will not help labor. Georgia became the test bed about ten years ago. They required all employees have their status confirmed and the employers penalized for each undocumented worker.
5
Reply
· 2h
Interesting. Do you have a link to an article about this?
Reply
· 21h
And dump the tipping culture in the trash….that is also funding mean employers.
6
Reply
· 21h
I agree in spirit but since the incoming administration and Elon Musk want to do away with departments like OSHA and the department of labor and remove restrictions placed on corporations regulating how they can treat employees. I don't see a very bright future for blue collar workers in America.
(more)
5
Reply
that comment by Robert Reich is to me... his smoking gun.
It’s good to see this being discussed. Clearly Americans are willing to do hard labor if it pays well enough. An important aspect to this is to fight the drug culture which is soaking up a lot of workers who would otherwise be in the work force.