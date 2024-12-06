Share

Below is a Quora post that I am sharing because it is good. It elaborates a point I made in my earlier post here against Robert Reich’s “Americans won’t do the jobs illegal immigrants do” lie.

When liberals say this as an argument against Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants they falsely imply that the reason Americans won’t do those jobs is that Americans just won’t do agriculture, or any hard, work. This is a cover-up of the real reason Americans won’t do those jobs.

The real reason has nothing to do with the fact that they are agriculture jobs or that they involve hard work, but rather the fact that Big Agriculture capitalists (and others) pay diddly-squat for those jobs and don’t do anything to make the working conditions civilized and get away with that by hiring illegal immigrants who get deported if they dare to go on strike for better pay and working conditions.

As I posted earlier here , American have-nots—regardless of citizenship status—are on the SAME side of the class war and need to unite to DEPORT THE BILLIONAIRES.

Read here how the billionaires for decades have been doing things south of the border to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the U.S. just in order to survive, and also read there how illegal immigrants are no more criminal than are American citizens.

Go here to read an orthodox economist making the same point.

Below is the Quora post:

Do you think that Americans would take the jobs left vacant if all illegal immigrants were to return to their countries?

The thing that irks me about the conversation around immigration is the part where some people legitimately believe that “Americans are too lazy to do hard manual labor.”

What an insult to blue collar Americans. What an insult to American farmers.

Let’s remember that 32% of farm laborers are born in the US.

[1]

The Midwest has the highest share of US-born farm workers.

Americans still pick fruit, despite the pro-immigrant propaganda that says otherwise.

Here are other dangerous, hard jobs that Americans do:

Construction

Roofing

Logging

Commercial fishing

Steel welding

Oil rig work

Plumbing

Car and airplane manufacturing

Trucking

Firemen

Americans work 12+ hour shifts. And get their hands dirty. In all manner of industries.

What they WON’T generally do is work those jobs for $7.25 per hour.

Remember that little thing in history called the labor movement? Unions exist to help laborers get:

Higher pay

Safer working conditions

Reasonable hours

Protection from harassment and abuse

The labor union movement was so successful that most of these things were enshrined in law. They’re called “worker rights”.

There’s a reason (most) everyone is entitled to an 8-hour workday, holidays off, a minimum wage, etc.

You know who doesn’t like those things?

Abusive employers.

Americans know that they don’t have to do hard jobs for low pay and bad working conditions. They have options.

American employers know that too.

And that’s why they hire illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigration has ALWAYS been about the pay. They pay foreign, under-the-table workers much less.

And treat them horribly. They work longer hours with less or no benefits and worse working conditions.

So yes, if illegal immigrants weren’t around, American employers would have to hire locally.

They would have to compete in pay and benefits and make the job desirable. Just like every industry does!

While we’re on that subject, the farm industry also gets tons of subsidies from the government. The sugar industry is the worse.

So they need money from the government and cheap foreign labor to compete?

I say cut the subsidies and cut the illegal behavior. They should have to compete with the same legal constraints most industries have.

What happens when you pay government officials to get a sweet deal others don’t get?

It’s called “corruption”.

Big corporate farms should have to compete like the rest of us.

USDA ERS - Farm Labor

