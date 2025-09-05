Share

The Independent article with the above photo of today’s ‘reformer in chief,’ NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, has this headline:

The Independent article is persuasive. Cities often go back and forth with rent control, introducing it when rents get oppressively high and then removing it when affordable housing stock goes un-repaired or becomes scarce with rents high again, then re-introducing rent control again, over and over.

Yes, The Independent article is just pro-capitalist and pro-rich propaganda. But the reason it is able to produce such persuasive propaganda is that it doesn’t need to lie to do so. All it needs to do is to keep people viewing the capitalist character of our society as if it were an immutable fact of nature, like the law of gravity, rather than what it actually is—the root problem and something that can be replaced with something much better.

The root of the problem is, of course, that our society is based on class inequality and the buying and selling of things, instead of being based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” which I discuss further here (and also explain is NOT a centralized economy here, and explain it is NOT freeloader-friendly here, and explain here that it is the opposite of what Marxists want, in case you were worried about that.)

In our current society money is power and the people with lots of money (such as the big land lords and not ordinary working class renters) call the shots (exactly the way The Independent article cited above describes in some detail), resulting in, among other problems, lots of people unable to live in the kind of decent housing that they would be able to live in if we had real genuine democracy as described here, with no rich and no poor.

It’s the same with other reforms as long as the rich remain in power:

When the minimum wage is raised, lots of businesses decide not to hire people they otherwise would, and unemployment increases for the poorest/youngest workers.

When the racist Jim Crow laws were abolished, then there was the New Jim Crow of racist prison incarceration. And Jim Crow is what essentially re-enslaved blacks (explicitly enslaved them when they were imprisoned unjustly as the 13th Amendment to the Constitution permitted!) when chattel slavery was abolished earlier, remember?

When apartheid was abolished in South Africa, conditions for the working class there got WORSE.

When workers won the 8 hour day it was followed by workers often having to work two or three jobs to live.

Once upon a time the rich kept workers illiterate so they wouldn’t get revolutionary ideas in their heads. Well-intentioned reformers fought for universal public education. Now public schools are designed to make working class students more obedient workers: not exactly what the early reformers had in mind, right?

It used to be that only wealthy white males could vote in the United States. Huge reform efforts won the right of non-whites (no matter how poor) to vote, and the right of women to vote. What did that accomplish? Class inequality just keeps growing, no matter how many people vote.

Workers fought HARD to win the New Deal reforms of Social Security and Unemployment Compensation, but now—because the rich remain in power—we have to keep fighting to stop the rich from taking these kind of victories away from us.

I am not suggesting that it is wrong to fight for reforms, especially those abolishing injustices. But I am saying that when we ONLY fight for reforms we remain on the treadmill of defeat. I am saying that when we wage reform struggles (as we are forced to do because of how the rich treat us like dirt) we should tell the general public that the reason we want the particular reform we are fighting for is in order to make society be at least a little bit closer to the way it ought to be, which is egalitarian, with no rich and no poor and with real, not fake, democracy. When in our reform struggles we tell the general public we also want egalitarian revolution then guess what? We GAIN MORE support from the public than otherwise, contrary to what the rich want us to believe. I discuss this further here.

Instead of fighting for reform now and continuing class inequality tomorrow, let’s fight for reform now and the abolition of class inequality tomorrow.