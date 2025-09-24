Share

The recent zoom call of Green Liberty Caucus (which takes no position regarding C02 and catastrophic global warming) featured two speakers—Mark Rolofson and Emanuel Pastreich—making their case for the climate alarmist hypothesis that humans burning fossil fuel (producing C02) is causing catastrophic (not just ‘some’) global warming.

I said in the Q & A session that there was no persuasive evidence for this hypothesis, and I asked the speakers to please provide me with just one single scientific journal article that in their opinion was persuasive evidence for the climate alarmist hypothesis. During the zoom session I posted in the chat various graphs (see them here) of estimated global temperature and C02 atmospheric concentration over the past millions, or thousands, or years, which—to say the least—cast great doubt on the climate alarmist hypothesis.

In response to my request for just one persuasive scientific journal article, one of the featured speakers vehemently accused me of being a paid government infiltrator of the Green Liberty Caucus. (You can read him making this accusation in his Substack post here.) The speakers said there were ‘tons’ of such scientific articles that they discussed in their own articles about climate, and that there was an overwhelming scientific consensus in support of the climate alarmist hypothesis. I said, “Well, in that case it should be easy for you to pick just one such scientific journal article and provide me with it so I can read it.”

Only one of the speakers has so far provided me with what they (erroneously) believe is what I asked for, namely a scientific journal article that presents data that constitutes persuasive evidence for the climate alarmist hypothesis. Here is what that person sent me.

First he sent me this:

Southern Ocean current reverses for first time, signalling risk of climate system collapse

https://www.intellinews.com/southern-ocean-current-reverses-for-first-time-signalling-risk-of-climate-system-collapse-389540/

I replied with these words:

Mark, Your article is not a scientific journal article. Your article says that something happened and it could increase the amount of C02 in the atmosphere. Your article provides ZERO evidence that human-caused C02 from burning fossil fuel is causing catastrophic global warming. ZERO! If this is an example of what you think is persuasive evidence for the alarmist "human-produced C02 is causing global warming" hypothesis then you have greatly embarrassed yourself by claiming it is such persuasive evidence. If this is what you call the most persuasive evidence in your opinion, then I suggest you go back to relying on ad hominem attacks on people like me because that would maybe persuade more people than what you just provided, even if it wouldn't persuade any actual scientist.

Then he sent an email, to some people who had been on the zoom call and myself, saying this:

I find it absolutely stunning that a man with John's scientific background and education, has ignored the mountains of evidence available about human caused (CO2) global warming. If he was refuting numerous published studies, that would be one thing, but it is clear to me that he has deliberately ignored the large body of evidence, to allege that human caused Climate Change is a hoax. National Academies Publish New Report Reviewing Evidence for Greenhouse Gas Emissions and U.S. Climate, Health, and Welfare https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2025/09/national-academies-publish-new-report-reviewing-evidence-for-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-u-s-climate-health-and-welfare Weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation abyssal limb in the North Atlantic https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-024-01422-4

The first linked article, as you can see if you read it, is an article ABOUT, supposedly, some other journal articles; it is not itself a scientific journal article presenting data and analysis of the data, which is what I asked for.

The second linked article, which is indeed a scientific journal article presenting data, does not, as you can see if you read it, even purport to present persuasive evidence for the climate alarmist hypothesis.

Based on the kind of articles that this person sent to me and the fact that he apparently (and wrongly) thinks that what he sent are actual scientific journal articles that constitute persuasive evidence for the climate alarmist hypothesis, I suspect that this person does not actually know what a scientific journal article reporting data looks like.

Few people other than practicing scientists read such scientific journal articles. Most people rely on articles in the popular press that are ABOUT such journal articles, summarizing them, perhaps correctly or perhaps incorrectly.

For the benefit of my readers who do not read scientific journal articles very often or at all, I have displayed at the top of this post a photo of the first page of a famous scientific journal article, which is (photographed in full) online here. I want to use this article to help my readers know the difference between an actual scientific journal article presenting data versus merely an article ABOUT such articles.

The reason it is a famous scientific journal article is because it reports observations (i.e., data) regarding the behavior of light passing very close to the sun and the fact that what was observed was consistent with Einstein’s (new and untested at the time) general theory of relativity and gravity, and was not consistent with Newton’s theory of gravity (which, at the time, had long enjoyed the support of the scientific consensus.) These new observations (along with a few subsequent other sets of observations, made by different scientists, that likewise confirmed very different kinds of predictions of Einstein’s theory that differed from predictions of Newton’s theory) are the reason why there is now a scientific consensus in support of Einstein’s theory of general relativity and gravity. (Newton’s theory is still considered useful because in many contexts [velocities slow compared to that of light, and weak gravitational fields] its predictions are extremely close to those of Einstein’s theory.)

Today anybody using a GPS system while they drive somewhere is using a system that is based on Einstein’s general theory of relativity instead of Newton’s theory because the two theories give significantly different calculated results from satellite data regarding the location of a vehicle that is using the GPS system to navigate.

Note that this famous scientific journal article about light close to the sun, like all good such articles, explains the purpose of the observations that were made and reported, describes how the observations were made, presents the actual observations (i.e., data), describes how the data were analyzed (i.e., how inference was made from them), and discusses the conclusions that can be inferred from the data and their significance. This is an example of good science. It is an example of how a single scientific journal article can change the scientific consensus (in this case from support for Newton’s theory to support for Einstein’s theory.)

If there is truly a scientific consensus for the climate alarmist hypothesis, then there ought to be at least one actual scientific journal article that presents data that constitute persuasive evidence for that hypothesis. I keep asking for such an article and I keep not being presented with one; instead I get ad hominem attacks on myself. And we all know why a person resorts to ad hominem attacks in a debate, right?

As I discuss here, despite many people asserting that there is, there is in fact no such scientific consensus for the climate alarmist hypothesis, not even close! (Read my other articles about climate here.)

Following this zoom call, the person who accused me of being a paid government infiltrator sent me a formal letter of apology. Here it is. He didn’t retract his accusation but merely apologized for making it without having ‘concrete evidence.’

The other featured speaker, Mark Rolofson, continued to suggest that I was a defender of Big Oil. He wrote:

"I am not alleging that John Spritzer [sic] is a paid agent of big oil, but having such contradictory views could possibly raise questions."

I replied by writing the following:

The notion advanced by Mark Rolofson in his email below that I am an apologist for or supporter of Big Oil is absurd. And the notion that I deserve to be suspected of being a paid infiltrator is also likewise absurd. As everybody knows, when people resort to ad hominem attacks in a debate, it means they don't have a persuasive argument. Regarding my position on Big Oil, let me call your attention to what I wrote in my 2009 article about Big Oil, where I carefully refuted a common view among anti-Zionists that Big Oil was our ally against Zionism. Here is what I wrote at the beginning of that article. -------------- Among those who, like myself, oppose Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, there is an important debate about a fundamental question. The debate is about how to explain the fact that the American government supports Israel virtually unconditionally with more economic, military and diplomatic aid than it gives to any other country.



One commonly believed explanation is that the "Israel Lobby"--consisting of organizations like AIPAC and a host of other pro-Israel Jewish organizations in the United States--has hijacked U.S. foreign policy by using its wealth and control of the mass media to buy or intimidate Congressmen. According to this view, the American government's pro-Israel foreign policy is harmful to the interests of the non-Jewish American corporate upper class, and were it not for the power of the Israel Lobby American foreign policy, reflecting as it does the interests of the American upper class, would not be as pro-Israel as it is today.



I call this the "The Lobby Makes Them Do It" view. I think it is just plain factually wrong. The alternative view that I hold is that the Israel Lobby's power comes from the (mostly non-Jewish) American ruling class.



The leading advocate of the "The Lobby Makes Them Do It" view is James Petras. Petras asserts that the Israel Lobby prevailed over America's Big Oil elite to get the U.S. to invade Iraq for the benefit of Israel: ..."The principal governmental architects of the war, the intellectual promoters of the war, their publicly enunciated published strategies for the war were all deeply attached to the Israel lobby and worked for …

… US oil companies have been much friendlier to peacefully resolving conflicts than Israel and especially its Lobbyists as any reading of the specialized oil industry journals and spokespeople emphasize. " Just on the facts, Petras is wrong. Far from opposing the Israel Lobby, Big Oil uses that lobby. As Juan Cole writes: ..."Neoconservative Jews in the US like Richard Perle, Frederick Kagan and Michael Rubin at the American Enterprise Institute who vocally support the Iraq War (and have gotten rich off it) are a minority of a …

… in the Dallas years. That is, the Kagans and the Rubins, who identify with the Revisionist Zionist movement on the Israeli Right, are useful idiots for Big Oil, not movers and shakers in their own right." The American corporate upper class, the American ruling class, is pro-Israel because they (or at least their sophisticated advisors, like Henry Kissinger, Condoleeza Rice, General James Jones, etc.) know that Israeli ethnic cleansing of Palestinians performs a strategically crucial service for the American ruling class. The ethnic cleansing polarizes the Middle East along non-class lines, fomenting an ethnic war pitting Jews against non-Jews. The American ruling class uses this ethnic war to strengthen its domestic control over ordinary Americans, and to strengthen the control of Middle Eastern ruling elites (kings, mullahs, dictators) over ordinary people in their respective nations. These are the most important strategic objectives of the American ruling class: social control to prevent the spread of pro-democratic, pro-working class, pro-solidarity movements from overthrowing elite rule anywhere in the world.

As you can see, if I am in the pay of Big Oil then they sure aren’t getting their money’s worth, are they?

I believe that the most wealthy and powerful people in the world are deceitfully promoting the climate alarmist hypothesis to control the have-nots, to create essentially a new religion for social control. I discuss this in great detail in my article here. If somebody provides me with just one single scientific journal article that has data that constitutes persuasive evidence in support of the climate alarmist hypothesis, then I will change my mind. I’m still waiting to see that scientific journal article.