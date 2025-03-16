Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Imagine you are the principle of a high school with several thousand black and white students and they’re all very upset by the fact that the toilets aren’t flushing because of a plumbing problem.

And imagine that neo-Nazis have written a leaflet that you’ve seen, which falsely but extremely skillfully blames the toilet problem exclusively on the black students.

And imagine that you know with certainty that if this racist leaflet is handed out to the white students it will result—though not imminently!—in some whites violently one day attacking black students and possibly generate a full scale race war in the school that could spill out even to the larger community and destroy solidarity between white and non-white working class people. And imagine that you are pretty sure the neo-Nazis are being funded by a very rich person, with exactly this aim in mind.

And imagine that you have the power to censor the neo-Nazi leaflet because you control the armed school police and you can direct them to prevent the neo-Nazis from distributing their racist leaflet.

And imagine that you have given much thought to whether it would be more wise, from the point of view of helping to make a more just world, to a) let the neo-Nazis distribute their racist leaflet and try to refute what it says, or b) censor the neo-Nazi leaflet.

Imagine that you find this to be a difficult judgment to make. You have considered that you don’t really have the means to communicate to all or even most of the thousands of students because they don’t listen to your public address messages and don’t pay attention to speakers at an assembly, and therefore you don’t really have the means to effectively refute the leaflet. You have also considered that censoring the neo-Nazi leaflet could increase support for the neo-Nazis among some white students who would sympathize with the neo-Nazis as victims of unfair censorship. You are trying to decide which is the wise thing to do, choice ‘a’ or choice ‘b,’ censor, or not censor and try to refute.

And imagine that you discuss this difficult question with your vice principal colleague. And the vice principal says:

You don’t need to make a difficult decision at all. The decision is simple. You have no choice. You absolutely must let the neo-Nazis distribute their racist leaflet because they have a RIGHT to do so; they have the RIGHT of freedom of speech. Oppressors have the RIGHT to use speech to oppress. Period. And you have no right to deny them their right. That what the word “right” means!

OK now.

How do you reply to your vice principal? Do you say:

“By golly you’re right! I have no choice to make at all, no difficult judgment call to make at all. The neo-Nazis have the RIGHT to freedom of speech. That means I must let them distribute their racist flyer. Period.”

Or do you reply to your vice principal this way?

No! You are wrong. The neo-Nazis do not have a RIGHT to freedom of speech. Oppressors such as the neo-Nazis have no RIGHT to use speech or anything else to oppress. I must make a difficult decision about what is the wisest way to deal with these neo-Nazis.

If you, dear reader, think that the vice principal in this story is correct, that the neo-Nazis have a RIGHT to freedom of speech, period, then you are WRONG. And your wrong thinking only helps oppressors to oppress people with lies. If you don’t understand this then either you are on the side of the oppressors or you have been thoroughly duped by ruling class pro-oppression propaganda.

Your call.

I have written at length about how Freedom of Speech is a bogus idea in the following:

“Mahmoud Khalil Has the Right to Speak Because He Speaks the Truth Against Oppression, NOT Because "Everybody Including Oppressors Has a Right to Free Speech"

“The Right to ‘Freedom of Speech’ is a Bogus Concept”

“You Say You Support Freedom of Speech, But Do You Really?”