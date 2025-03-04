JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Mar 5, 2025

Thanks John. Re-framing the discussion on prostitution by focussing on the poverty that drives it, is the adult approach. The liberal ideologues always avoid this issue and offer platitudes instead whilst patting themselves on the back.

Amy Harlib
Mar 4, 2025

In Egalitarian World, what about performing arts (arts in general)?

I am so sick of this talk of homesteads and off grid living. Where in the chop wood/carry water drudgery world you dream of is a place for an entertainer like me? Performers must have densely populated vibrant thriving urban centers to have audiences and venues!

I lost so many gigs, and the creative/performing art world was so destroyed and still is and I have PTSD from which I will never recover over what was done to me and the rest of humanity!

Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.

As an entertainer, my entire life is about creativity, SPREADING THE YOGA LOVE!

How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.

Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!

Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!

As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (70) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!

https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer

https://www.instagram.com/amyharlib/

I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.

They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!

All life on earth is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HEL NO TO AI! www.technocracy.news

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA MONEYPOX MONKEYSHINES! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST! RESIST HARDER!

The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!

