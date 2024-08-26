Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Leave a comment

Share

I received today an email message (copied below) from a conservative organization calling out specific oh-so-pro-DEI corporations for their hypocrisy in sponsoring an anti-DEI conference featuring top anti-DEI activist Chris Rufo. I fact-checked this email message and it turns out that its statements are true.

The fact that officially pro-DEI Meta and Mastercard and Coca-Cola and Door Dash are sponsoring an anti-DEI conference shows not just corporate hypocrisy (as the conservative email message says) but something else more significant. It shows that these pro-DEI corporations, by supporting both the pro- AND anti-DEI forces, are aiming to pit us, the have-nots, against each other with this issue. Their aim is divide-and-rule, not any noble goal.

This is exactly what I wrote about in my post in January of this year titled, “DEI at Harvard and Elsewhere Is Working Perfectly for its Intended Purpose: To Pit the Have-nots Against Each Other by Race: The right's attack on Harvard for its 'DEI promotion of an incompetent Claudine Gay' to be its first black president is part of a centuries-long ruling class divide-and-rule strategy.”