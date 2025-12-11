Share

Here is the proof that Bernie Sanders’s Our Revolution is just as much a part of the ruling billionaire class’s propaganda machine as anything published by any pro-Trump personality or organization. When you read (copied below) the latest message from “Our Revolution” supposedly opposing the cruel ICE deportations, notice the following GLARING omission.

Nowhere does Our Revolution explain to its readers how to persuade the many pro-ICE people to change their mind and oppose the cruel ICE deportations. I have explained this here. I have explained that the pro-ICE people believe that the morally right thing is to support the cruel ICE deportations despite their cruelty because they believe not only that the illegal immigrants are immoral freeloaders (false!) but also that the massive wave of those illegal immigrants causes real harm, cruel harm, to ordinary Americans (true!).

Any REAL effort to oppose the cruel ICE deportations would identify, and REFUTE, the false belief (that the illegal immigrants are freeloaders who just want to benefit from the work of others) about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. Doing this would persuade the pro-ICE people to sympathize with the illegal immigrants and be ANGRY at the billionaire ruling class that has been deliberately doing things for decades to FORCE poor people south of the border to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

Why doesn’t Our Revolution tell its followers this key fact about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, and thereby arm its followers with the truth so they can actually turn support for ICE into opposition to ICE?

Why does Our Revolution ONLY talk about the cruelty of the ICE deportations, a point that does NOT change the minds of the pro-ICE people because they believe the deportations are necessary to end the cruelty suffered by ordinary Americans as a result of the wave of illegal immigrants?

As I have explained here, by not telling the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, phony “anti-ICE” politicians and organizations are doing the work of the billionaire ruling class to ensure that its divide-and-rule strategy will work. The strategy is to get about half the have-nots to oppose ICE because it is cruel to illegal immigrants, and get the other half of the have-nots to support ICE because they believe it is necessary in order to end the cruelty to ordinary Americans.

Our Revolution is just as much in cahoots with the ruling billionaire class as any pro-ICE person or organization. JUST AS MUCH! The proof is that it censors the KEY TRUTH that, if widely known, would make it impossible for ICE to continue with its cruel deportations.