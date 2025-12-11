Proof that Bernie Sanders's Our Revolution Is Beholden to the Billionaire Ruling Class
The proof is what it says and what it does not say
Here is the proof that Bernie Sanders’s Our Revolution is just as much a part of the ruling billionaire class’s propaganda machine as anything published by any pro-Trump personality or organization. When you read (copied below) the latest message from “Our Revolution” supposedly opposing the cruel ICE deportations, notice the following GLARING omission.
Nowhere does Our Revolution explain to its readers how to persuade the many pro-ICE people to change their mind and oppose the cruel ICE deportations. I have explained this here. I have explained that the pro-ICE people believe that the morally right thing is to support the cruel ICE deportations despite their cruelty because they believe not only that the illegal immigrants are immoral freeloaders (false!) but also that the massive wave of those illegal immigrants causes real harm, cruel harm, to ordinary Americans (true!1).
Any REAL effort to oppose the cruel ICE deportations would identify, and REFUTE, the false belief (that the illegal immigrants are freeloaders who just want to benefit from the work of others) about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. Doing this would persuade the pro-ICE people to sympathize with the illegal immigrants and be ANGRY at the billionaire ruling class that has been deliberately doing things for decades to FORCE poor people south of the border to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.
Why doesn’t Our Revolution tell its followers this key fact about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, and thereby arm its followers with the truth so they can actually turn support for ICE into opposition to ICE?
Why does Our Revolution ONLY talk about the cruelty of the ICE deportations, a point that does NOT change the minds of the pro-ICE people because they believe the deportations are necessary to end the cruelty suffered by ordinary Americans as a result of the wave of illegal immigrants?
As I have explained here, by not telling the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, phony “anti-ICE” politicians and organizations are doing the work of the billionaire ruling class to ensure that its divide-and-rule strategy will work. The strategy is to get about half the have-nots to oppose ICE because it is cruel to illegal immigrants, and get the other half of the have-nots to support ICE because they believe it is necessary in order to end the cruelty to ordinary Americans.
Our Revolution is just as much in cahoots with the ruling billionaire class as any pro-ICE person or organization. JUST AS MUCH! The proof is that it censors the KEY TRUTH that, if widely known, would make it impossible for ICE to continue with its cruel deportations.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
Read here an orthodox economist making the same point as above.
Plus there is the added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here: