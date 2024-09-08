JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

Mediocrates
Sep 8, 2024

The Zionist project completely ignores the core of the Balfour Declaration, a document that enabled the (eventual) creation of Israel as a modern nation state. The one proviso that the Balfour Declaration defined is that "...it being clearly understood that nothing will be done that may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,..."

The Zionists have used the tragedy of the Holocaust as a model for the subjugation of the Palestinians such that for those Palestinians who may survive the current atrocities the lands of modern Israel will have no habitable place to live. What are they expected to do? Where will they go?To be clear, I do not support militarism of any colour however I can understand why the continued suppression of Palestinians' right to live harmoniously within their ancient lands has sparked retaliation against the Zionists. The argument for "...who made the first strike?..." is now irrelevant - both sides have blood on their hands. But the systematic murder of 10,000+ INNOCENT non-combatant children is a vengeful gross over-reach. The fate of the remaining non-Palestinian hostages remains in jeopardy as long as Netanyahu refuses to negotiate their return. The US supported Zionists are largely (but not totally) responsible for the development of the greatest existential threat to humanity - the Armageddon Clock is now only seconds to mid-night.

