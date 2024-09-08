Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

After reading the article with the above photo, I think a better headline for it would have been:

Pro-Palestine activists make themselves a sitting duck for repression

The way these pro-Palestine activists make themselves a sitting duck is by their failure (refusal?) to frame their opposition to Zionism in CLASS terms rather than national/ethnic terms.

If pro-Palestine activists told he public the KEY FACT (spelled out in the next paragraph) about Zionism then they would not be sitting ducks; they would not be easily (though falsely) portrayed as antisemites in support of violence against ordinary Israeli Jews. Instead, they would be people that the authorities would FEAR calling attention to, for fear that people (even juries) would hear what these activists were saying and would AGREE with them, even people who had been passionately pro-Israel Jews.

The KEY FACT:

Israeli violence against Palestinians (as far as the real rulers of Israel—billionaires and the politicians and generals beholden to billionaires—are concerned) is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Zionist violence is designed to make the Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown here . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Zionism militantly. This is all proved in my key articles here and here and here and here. Read them if you don’t understand what the real purpose of Zionist violence is!

As long as the reality of CLASS is ignored by the pro-Palestine activists, the authorities’ assertion that pro-Palestine activists support antisemitic terrorism sounds persuasive to many good people. Why does it sound persuasive? Because people who know about and, to their credit, are horrified by the Holocaust, sympathize with Jews and hence sympathize with Jews’ desire to have a state of their own even if this requires—as it does!—violent ethnic cleansing to ensure that the Jewish state will always have a robust majority Jewish population.

But when CLASS is brought into the picture with the KEY FACT, then something very different happens:

Passionately pro-Israel people (the ones who are not rich ass-holes, at least, and they are the majority of pro-Israel people, including Jews) change their mind and become anti-Zionist when they learn the KEY FACT, namely the true anti-working-class—including anti-Jewish-working-class—purpose of Zionism. I know this from personal experience with passionately pro-Israel but otherwise decent Jewish people!

The anti-Zionism movement has corrupt leaders, and that is why pro-Palestinians remain sitting ducks for repression

One looks in vain for any anti-Zionism organization or anti-Zionism leader who expresses the KEY FACT about Zionism. BDS, Jewish Voice for Peace, Ilan Pappe (please prove me wrong), Alison Weir (please prove me wrong): none of them express the KEY FACT. Here’s one explanation for why they censor the KEY FACT.

Note that pro-Palestine activists remain a sitting duck even if they expose nasty things that the Zionists do (such as developing surveillance technology for Big $) as long as they fail to show that the purpose of Zionist oppression of Palestinians is to enable Israeli billionaires to have a Palestinian bogeyman enemy with which to control and severely economically oppress the JEWISH ISRAELI WORKING CLASS. As long as people believe the Zionist lie (a so-far UN-REFUTED lie!) that Zionist violence against Palestinians is necessary and for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, many good people will continue to support Israel, and oppose pro-Palestine activists—regardless of knowing that the Israeli government does some nasty things.