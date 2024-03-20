JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
Mar 21, 2024

John, you certainly know your material! And unlike Trump who has captured massive amounts of supporters just by saying "these are very bad people" or "very sick people" running this country now".(which I totally agree with him).... But never explaining the reasoning behind his accusations. Just allowing those that agree with his assertions.... To fill in the blanks with whatever they believe he is thinking. AND IT WORKS as everyone Loves Him.... Each for whatever reason they believe he is saying?

Than, there is a Good Teacher like you... who would never say anything without being able to have proofs shown to substantiate what you are saying...... and your entire fact based , entirely truthful dissertation of every historical event in U.S. history leads to the very basic fact that it is all based on LIES.

As a self learned student of the Civil War for over two decades...I know this to be True.

You are correct in saying that the Slavocracy on the South consisted of only 1% of the population. One slave cost more than an average southerner made in a year. So to imply that all southerners owned slaves is absurd.

To believe that the adv. southerner was fighting to keep slaves for the aristocrat class is even more absurd.

Than, there's the truth that Lincoln believed the Blacks to be an inferior race and tried to deport them all to Haiti and Jamaica.

They wouldn't Go! To further the War that was actually between the two Ruling Classes ... where the North wanted their workers to be slaves by the hour vs the South who wanted to own their workforce of slaves.

Lincoln being the Great Spokesman (LIAR) he was ,changed the War Effort into one of Fighting to Free the Slaves. He personally, did not care about the plight of the Black man . And quite honestly did not care much for the Common white man either . ... As he fed the Union army with 57 thousand young men who would die in 7 weeks in Grant's Bloody March to Richmond in 1864. Mary Todd Lincoln, his wife would refer to Grant as the "Butcher" for his total lack of empathy for human life. After her husband's death, she was put away for being crazy by her own son to appease the Republican Party PR campaign.

So as they say: THE TRUTH IS IS MORE BIZARRE THAN FICTION

But why is it that it is so Hard to dispel the Truth here when all these Liars need to say is that's a LIE......???

