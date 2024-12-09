Popular GLEE at the Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Demonstrates the Enormous Righteous Anger at the Rich who Run the World, Especially those Who Deny Us Health Care When We Most Need It
This righteous anger at the rich reflects the fact that ordinary people are the SOLUTION to, not the cause of, our problems, a fact that too many activists fail to grasp.
“I did not attend his funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it.”—Mark Twain
I do not approve of murder1, not even of people rightly hated for treating the have-nots like dirt. But the fact that there is so much glee at the murder of this CEO has great positive significance, as I discuss below these newspaper accounts of the glee.
A NYT article wrote of the reaction to the killing of the UnitedHealth Group CEO:
It’s true that any news with shock value would get some of this response online — after all, trolling, engagement bait and performative provocation are part of everyday life on digital platforms.
But this was something different. The rage that people felt at the health insurance industry, and the elation that they expressed at seeing it injured, was widespread and organic. It was shocking to many, but it crossed communities all along the political spectrum and took hold in countless divergent cultural clusters.
Even on Facebook, a platform where people do not commonly hide behind pseudonyms, the somber announcement by UnitedHealth Group that it was “deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague” was met with, as of this writing, 80,000 reactions; 75,000 of them were the “haha” emoji.
Politicians offering boilerplate condolences were eviscerated. Some responses came in the form of personal testimony. I don’t condone murder, many started, before describing harrowing ordeals that health insurance companies had put them through.
Popular anger at the CEOs of health insurance companies for denying coverage when we most need it and for which we have paid exorbitant premiums that make multi-millionaires of such CEOs who treat us like dirt is wonderful anger.
This anger has been building up for decades because the ruling class has been turning the screws on us for decades, as I wrote about in “Market-Driven Health Care and Social Control.”
This anger is righteous.
This anger reflects the egalitarian values held by most people.
This anger is what can remove the rich from power and overthrow the dictatorship of the rich.
This anger shows that ordinary people are the SOLUTION, not the cause, of our biggest problems, contrary to what too many activists wrongly believe.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.
By “murder” I mean the killing of a person that is a) not an execution following a verdict, by a fair trial, of guilty of a capital crime and b) not a killing in self-defense and c) not the killing of a uniformed enemy in a military conflict.
The only problem is: thinking that killing one CEO is going to fix the problem.