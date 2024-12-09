Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

“I did not attend his funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it.” —Mark Twain

I do not approve of murder, not even of people rightly hated for treating the have-nots like dirt. But the fact that there is so much glee at the murder of this CEO has great positive significance, as I discuss below these newspaper accounts of the glee.

CNN reports the GLEE:

The Guardian does also:

A NYT article wrote of the reaction to the killing of the UnitedHealth Group CEO:

It’s true that any news with shock value would get some of this response online — after all, trolling, engagement bait and performative provocation are part of everyday life on digital platforms. But this was something different. The rage that people felt at the health insurance industry, and the elation that they expressed at seeing it injured, was widespread and organic. It was shocking to many, but it crossed communities all along the political spectrum and took hold in countless divergent cultural clusters. Even on Facebook, a platform where people do not commonly hide behind pseudonyms, the somber announcement by UnitedHealth Group that it was “deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague” was met with, as of this writing, 80,000 reactions; 75,000 of them were the “haha” emoji. Politicians offering boilerplate condolences were eviscerated. Some responses came in the form of personal testimony. I don’t condone murder, many started, before describing harrowing ordeals that health insurance companies had put them through.

Popular anger at the CEOs of health insurance companies for denying coverage when we most need it and for which we have paid exorbitant premiums that make multi-millionaires of such CEOs who treat us like dirt is wonderful anger.

This anger has been building up for decades because the ruling class has been turning the screws on us for decades, as I wrote about in “ Market-Driven Health Care and Social Control .”

This anger is righteous.

This anger reflects the egalitarian values held by most people.

This anger is what can remove the rich from power and overthrow the dictatorship of the rich.

This anger shows that ordinary people are the SOLUTION, not the cause, of our biggest problems, contrary to what too many activists wrongly believe.