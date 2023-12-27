Read the full article with the above photo here.

It’s called a “limited hangout” when the establishment uses a half-truth to cover up the whole truth. Pope Francis is engaged in a limited hangout by using the half-truth that the weapons industry promotes war to cover up the far more important (in terms of knowing how to solve the warmonger problem) WHOLE TRUTH, which is that the warmongers include the entire capitalist class, the corporate/banking elite. The warmongers, in other words, include not only the obvious Raytheon makers of Patriot Missiles, but also, to name just two others, the makers of Kelloggs Corn Flakes and Walt Disney films.

I invite you to follow the links provided below to verify for yourself that Kelloggs and Disney and many other similar non-weapons-manufacturers corporations are warmongering just as much as Raytheon et al.

THE CULPRIT IS NOT ONLY THE ARMS MANUFACTURERS

Let's follow the money.

The U.S. neoconservatives are the leading warmongers. After the Cold War ended neoconservatives argued that the U.S. needed to achieve "full spectrum dominance" of the entire world. A leading neoconservative, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Paul Wolfowitz, wrote the famous Wolfowitz Doctrine to advocate US hegemonic power over all other nations. This outright imperialistic aim was articulated by Zbigniew Brzezinski (a counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1966 to 1968, President Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981, and the Executive Director of the powerful Trilateral Commission established by David Rockefeller) in his famous book, The Grand Chessboard, in which he wrote:

“In brief, the U.S. policy goal must be unapologetically twofold: to perpetuate America’s own dominant position for at least a generation and preferably longer still; and to create a geopolitical framework that can absorb the inevitable shocks and strains of social-political change while evolving into the geopolitical core of shared responsibility for peaceful global management.”

One of the leading neoconservative think tanks is the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It sponsors each year a "Zbigniew Brzezinski Annual Prize and Lecture." This website lists CSIS as "One of the top ten think tanks in the world," and says that it "often exerted direct influence on the White House with respect to foreign policy and defense issues" and that "notable CSIS-associated people include former US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, former Israeli President, Ehud Barak, current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, former US Senator, Sam Nunn, Pritzker Organization CEO, Thomas J. Pritzker." Brian Berletic has an informative video about CSIS titled, "CSIS War Game: US vs China over Taiwan--Provoking War to Preserve US Primacy":

So, who funds CSIS? Is it only funded by the obvious culprits, the arms manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon? No. It gets funding from a much wider spectrum of Big Money in the United States. According to CSIS's own website, its corporate funders are listed here, and its foundation funders are listed here (and it also has government funders, of course, listed here).

Some of the corporate funders include Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google, Kellogg's.

Not exactly exclusively arms manufacturers, right?

What about CSIS's foundation donors? The list includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the World Wildlife Fund.

The point is that warmongering against bogeyman enemies is not something that ONLY arms manufacturers want; it is something that the billionaire class in general wants. Read about WHY all the corporate/banking elite, not just the weapons manufacturers, promote this warmongering in my “OPPRESSORS NEED BOGEYMAN ENEMIES AND INVENT THEM WHEN NECESSARY, which explains THE ACTUAL VERSUS APPARENT AIMS OF U.S. IMPERIALISM.”

Sorry Pope Francis, but it will take more than just praying to stop the warmongers.

I suggest doing what is described here to remove the warmongers from power.