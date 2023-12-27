JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garrett R.'s avatar
Garrett R.
Dec 29, 2023

I was unfortunately reminded about the existence of Robert Kagan today, as he's writing a lot in the Times now about a looming Trump dictatorship. I looked up his bio and saw that while he was propagandizing for the invasion of Iraq, he was a fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. So the Iraq War was brought to you by the Carnegie Endowment for Peace. There's nothing pure in this water...

Reply
Share
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Dec 27, 2023

Thank you for this. A highly informative post that I learnt a lot from, and especially learnt from the article leading out from it https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/oppressors-need-bogeyman-enemies about how the billionaire ruling class must always create a boogeyman enemy to keep the have-not in line and obedient the "patriotic duty of fighting the evil monster enemy of the nation" (and so, never direct our gaze to and free ourselves from the hierarchical anti-egalitarian billionaire class)

which is quite possibly one of the most important articles I've ever read. I think every human on earth should be aware of what's pointed out in that article.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture