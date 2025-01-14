Share

An excellent article about the Los Angeles (and other California) fires and climate is here. Read it please. It shows that the cause of the enormous destruction of the fires is not climate change but certain things that people have been doing and not doing in the areas of the fires for a long time.

The article you should read.

Another excellent article about the actual cause of the California fires is “California Fires Linked to Policy Failures, Not Climate Change.”

And another excellent article on this topic is “‘Criminally reckless’: why LA’s urban sprawl made wildfires inevitable – and how it should rebuild.”

I have written extensively about why there is no persuasive evidence that human-produced (from burning fossil fuel) C02 is causing catastrophic global warming. Below is a list of my articles that I suggest you read if you really want to know what the data show, and (as discussed in the first article) why the ruling class is lying to us about it. Otherwise, you’re just relying on the notoriously lying mass media that gave us the WMD lie and that lies to us that the Israeli government’s genocidal violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe (which I prove false here.)

A big clue that the mass media is just lying propaganda is this. The mass media always use the phrase “climate denier” (intentionally sounding like “holocaust denier”) to refer to people who don’t in any way “deny climate” but simply dispute the alarmist claims made about C02’s effect on climate. Why do the mass media do this? The purpose is to tell the public that such people are so stupid or crazy that they “deny climate,” whatever the hell that nonsense phrase conjures up in anybody’s mind.

Here are my articles on this topic: