"Politico and The Guardian Falsely Blame California Wildfires on Climate Change"
The Los Angeles fire was not caused by humans using fossil fuel & supposedly causing catastrophic global warming; half us humans on the planet rely on fossil fuel to eat, and billions more to thrive.
An excellent article about the Los Angeles (and other California) fires and climate is here. Read it please. It shows that the cause of the enormous destruction of the fires is not climate change but certain things that people have been doing and not doing in the areas of the fires for a long time.
The article you should read.
Another excellent article about the actual cause of the California fires is “California Fires Linked to Policy Failures, Not Climate Change.”
And another excellent article on this topic is “‘Criminally reckless’: why LA’s urban sprawl made wildfires inevitable – and how it should rebuild.”
I have written extensively about why there is no persuasive evidence that human-produced (from burning fossil fuel) C02 is causing catastrophic global warming. Below is a list of my articles that I suggest you read if you really want to know what the data show, and (as discussed in the first article) why the ruling class is lying to us about it. Otherwise, you’re just relying on the notoriously lying mass media that gave us the WMD lie and that lies to us that the Israeli government’s genocidal violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe (which I prove false here.)
A big clue that the mass media is just lying propaganda is this. The mass media always use the phrase “climate denier” (intentionally sounding like “holocaust denier”) to refer to people who don’t in any way “deny climate” but simply dispute the alarmist claims made about C02’s effect on climate. Why do the mass media do this? The purpose is to tell the public that such people are so stupid or crazy that they “deny climate,” whatever the hell that nonsense phrase conjures up in anybody’s mind.
Here are my articles on this topic:
“Why Does the Rockefeller Family Want You to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? It's not to stop catastrophic global warming!”
“GLOBAL WARMING PERSPECTIVE GRAPHS” (i.e., data)
“WHAT IF WE DON'T REDUCE C02 EMISSIONS?” (according to the IPCC and the only Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics winner who has focused on climate change)
“THE LONGEST KNOWN CONTINUOUS MEASUREMENT OF TEMPERATURE USING A THERMOMETER SHOWS ZERO EVIDENCE THAT C02 CAUSES GLOBAL WARMING” (more data)
“THE RIGHT AND THE WRONG WAY TO JUDGE EXPERTS” (The right way cannot be to judge them according to where they get their funding from because they ALL get their funding from the rich, duh)
“The Scientific Consensus Has Often Turned Out to Be Wrong” (although there IS NO consensus on human-produced C02 causing catastrophic global warming as the second article above shows)
Whenever they use the term denier it's to defend a false belief that requires censorship.
It's this human thing to tribalize beliefs.
These days, we're seeing the predator class hack into tribalism in real time.
In the past it was easier to hide, but now Pandora's box is open. No closing it back, how ever hard they try!
I wish that you had your own newspaper, John!