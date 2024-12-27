Share

Click here to watch the anti-Zionist, Peter Beinart demonstrate how NOT to be a persuasive anti-Zionist (it’s the same way, sadly, that virtually all the other anti-Zionists fail to be persuasive.) In his video Beinart laments the fact that Jewish leaders (I think ADL officials) called for people to be punished for the “crime” of having made some Jewish students at a conference feel threatened by simply stating, at that conference, the fact that the Israeli government was committing genocide. Beinart says that there is no good (keep this adjective in mind) reason for a Jewish person to feel threatened by the mere verbal statement of a true fact.

Beinart’s words may persuade some Jews, but they will not persuade most Jews for this obvious reason. Virtually everybody in the West has heard over and over again the pro-Israel (i.e., Zionist) assertion that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. And virtually nobody has heard that this is, in fact, a lie (as I explain below.) As a result, when most Jews hear somebody say anything bad about the Israeli government, they interpret that as saying something bad about a government whose main activity is making Jews safe, and they very naturally conclude that the speaker is opposed to making Jews safe and wants Jews to be harmed. This is the reason (maybe not a good one, but the real one) why the Jewish students at the conference felt threatened.

Peter Beinart either does not, or pretends not to, understand this. He’s like the proverbial person failing to see the elephant in the living room.

This is why nothing that Peter Beinart says in his criticism of the Jewish leaders refutes the premise (the Zionist Big Lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Jews safe) on the basis of which the Jewish leaders are perfectly logical and reasonable in calling for the speakers who talked about Israeli genocide to be punished for that. Nothing! If you allow your opponent’s false premise to go un-refuted, then whatever else you say will be simply un-persuasive with those who accept that false premise. Can somebody as smart as Peter Beinart obviously is not grasp this?

That anti-Zionists such as Peter Beinart are not persuasive is evident from this:

Despite the fact that the Israeli government is committing obvious (even shown by the mass media) genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a majority of the U.S. public still supports Israel’s actions:

The REASON Peter Beinart and other anti-Zionists are not persuasive is this:

They refuse to refute the Israeli government’s (i.e., Zionists’) Big Lie about the purpose of the Israeli violence against Palestinians, namely the lie that says the purpose is to make Jews in Israel be safe from the anti-semitic Arabs who want to kill them.

This Zionist lie has been the excuse for more than seven decades of Israeli violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Here's how Israeli Prime Minister (1969-74) Golda Meir expressed the Big Lie:

“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us." [Source is here.]​

Golda Meir may have been better than most Zionists in expressing this Zionist Big Lie so pithily, but virtually every Zionist thinks about, and defends, Israeli violence this way, viewing it as, however unfortunately, necessary for self-defense of Jews.

The only way to PERSUASIVELY refute this Zionist Big Lie is to explain the ACTUAL purpose (as far as the people with the real power in Israel are concerned) of Israeli violence against Palestinians. The actual purpose has nothing at all to do with making ordinary Israeli Jews safe. The actual purpose is to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class and getting rich off of it by making the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as an existential threat and by pretending to protect Israeli working class Jews from this threat and thereby controlling them and preventing them from waging a serious fight to end their oppression by the Israeli billionaire ruling class. (I prove, with mainstream sources, all of the above in my articles here and here .)

This actual purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians explains why, way back in 1961, Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, lied to Israeli Jews by declaring with no evidence whatsoever that Arab armies intended to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive.”

If the ACTUAL anti- JEWISH -working-class purpose of Israeli violence were widely known in the United States (instead of being absolutely censored as it is today) then the VAST majority of the American public—including ordinary Jews who were initially passionate supporters of Israel—would oppose this Israeli violence, just as the vast majority of Americans opposed apartheid in South Africa once they were educated about its existence.

If the American public knew the true purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians then it would force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel just as it forced the U.S. government to stop supporting South African apartheid. The result would be the end of the Zionist project because it cannot survive without the over-the-top economic and military and diplomatic support it now gets, and relies upon, from the United States.

Why do you think anti-Zionists such as Peter Beinart refuse to refute the Zionist Big Lie and thus give away the game to the Zionists? I don’t think it is because they don’t know the truth. I say this because I know of at least three outspoken and well-known anti-Zionists who for sure do know the truth but refuse to express it. The reason is fear.

The reason anti-Zionists refuse to refute the Zionist Big Lie, even though this refusal allows the Zionist project to prevail, is fear. Let me explain.

Expressing the actual purpose of Zionist violence means explaining that the conflict is a CLASS conflict, that it is a conflict between the have-nots (both Palestinian have-nots and Israeli Jewish have-nots) versus the billionaires who oppress the have-nots (both Israeli billionaires and Palestinian billionaires.) The billionaires of the world (in the U.S. and in Iran, for example) do not want the truth to be known because it unites the have-nots of the world against the billionaires. The rich fund the anti-Zionism organizations in order to control them and make sure that they censor the true purpose of Zionist violence and thus keep the conflict wrongly—and extremely divisively!—framed as “the Jews versus the Palestinians.”

The rich don’t mind if a substantial minority of the U.S. public opposes Israeli violence, as long as they are unable to persuade the vast majority also to oppose that violence. In fact, the rich know that it is inevitable that a minority will oppose obvious genocidal violence despite wrongly believing that it is for the purpose of making Jews safe, and so the rich aim not to prevent that from happening but rather to ensure that that minority is led by leaders who will censor the truth, the truth that can unify ALL the have-nots against the Zionist project.

People such as Peter Beinart know that if they express the truth about the actual purpose of Zionist violence—its anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose—then they will incur the wrath of the ruling billionaire class, and they just don’t want to do that. It’s that simple.

So, it’s up to YOU, dear reader, to spread the truth. Please do. You can do it by copying and pasting some or all of the following paragraphs to comments you post to articles or letters to the editor you may write to your local newspaper:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

Zionist leaders from the outset have had an anti-Jewish working class goal. During the Holocaust they betrayed ordinary Jews by opposing efforts to rescue them from the Nazis because those rescue efforts didn't advance the goal of creating the Jewish state they wanted more than saving Jewish lives. Read the proof of this based on mainstream including Jewish sources at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/why-really-zionist-leaders-have-always?r=1iggn .

Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Read the proof of this based on mainstream sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-funds-hamas-keeps-it-in-power .

If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. I prove this at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn .

Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/hamas-leaders-are-billionaires-who?r=1iggn . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Israel militantly.