Dec 27, 2024

There's also an annoying obsession among Christians who support Israel.

I didn't understand why until I heard about their end times delusion of how Jesus would return after disaster in the middle east.

The major religions are tools of colonialism and righteousness. Christianity took aspects of pagan culture and "romanized" it for the state power.

Perhaps the same could be said of Hinduism which ended up being used to justify the caste system which not only validates mistreatment of the poor but blames them for having "bad karma".

Dec 28, 2024

Another truth bomb from John exposing the lie excusing the genocide of Palestinians.

