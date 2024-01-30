Permitted Public Discourse Is No More Truthful In the United States Today Than It Was in Post-1933 Germany Under Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels
Truth is censored about race, immigration, Israel, trans, same-sex marriage, and on and on
If Joseph Goebbels were alive today he’d be a top official in the White House.
Nobody in the United States today with a platform that provides them a substantial audience tells the truth about the issues that people care about. Regarding these people:
Nobody tells the truth that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that the reason why so many people from south of the border are trying to get into the United States is because our rulers for decades (both parties) have been doing things south of the border to FORCE people to have to immigrate to the U.S. just to survive. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that Israel’s violence against Palestinians (seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing them, apartheid Occupation oppression of them, discrimination against them inside of Israel) is NOT for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to control (with a Palestinian bogeyman enemy) the Israeli Jewish working class that it economically oppresses severely. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that Israel for decades has been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power BECAUSE Hamas is an overtly terrorist (“kill Israeli Jews just because they are Jews”) organization. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that Russian soldiers in Ukraine are defending the ethnic Russians in the Donbass region against the Kiev government’s violent ethnic cleansing of them. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that our rulers (both the liberal and the conservative ones, acting as a team) frame social issues (such as same-sex marriage and transgender laws) in a deceitful manner that is designed to be maximally divisive. Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth that we live under a dictatorship of the rich—a billionaire plutocracy—and not in a genuine democracy (or a genuine republic or a genuine representative democracy.) Read the truth here.
Nobody tells the truth about 9/11 being an inside job (read about that here) or how the government orchestrated the assassinations of MLK, Jr. and Malcolm X (read about that here) and JFK (read about that here and here and here.
And the list goes on and on and on (see how so here).
John, You have over-stated the case, as it isn't a gloomy as you say. Not true that "nobody" is being heard. There are a number of prominent people who have had a lot of coverage, just not on the major corporate news platforms, which are dying a slow death due to their slavish adherence to the empire. I cite the following names of those who HAVE been speaking out, albeit somewhat inconsistently if we look at all the relevant issues: Joe Rogan, Jimmy Dore, RFK,Jr. , Richard Gage, Naomi Wolf, Sen. Ron Johnson, Kim Iverson , Whitney Webb, Max Blumenthal are among those who come to mind. Some of these have ben on the late night talk radio programs with millions of listeners, as well as having to some degree their own platforms.