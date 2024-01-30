Share

Nobody tells the truth that Russian soldiers in Ukraine are defending the ethnic Russians in the Donbass region against the Kiev government’s violent ethnic cleansing of them. Read the truth here .

Nobody tells the truth that Israel for decades has been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power BECAUSE Hamas is an overtly terrorist (“kill Israeli Jews just because they are Jews”) organization. Read the truth here .

Nobody tells the truth that Israel’s violence against Palestinians (seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing them, apartheid Occupation oppression of them, discrimination against them inside of Israel) is NOT for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to control (with a Palestinian bogeyman enemy) the Israeli Jewish working class that it economically oppresses severely. Read the truth here .

Nobody tells the truth that the reason why so many people from south of the border are trying to get into the United States is because our rulers for decades (both parties) have been doing things south of the border to FORCE people to have to immigrate to the U.S. just to survive. Read the truth here .

Nobody tells the truth that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites. Read the truth here .

And the list goes on and on and on (see how so here ).

Nobody tells the truth about 9/11 being an inside job (read about that here ) or how the government orchestrated the assassinations of MLK, Jr. and Malcolm X (read about that here ) and JFK (read about that here and here and here .

Nobody tells the truth that we live under a dictatorship of the rich—a billionaire plutocracy—and not in a genuine democracy (or a genuine republic or a genuine representative democracy.) Read the truth here .

Nobody tells the truth that our rulers (both the liberal and the conservative ones, acting as a team) frame social issues (such as same-sex marriage and transgender laws) in a deceitful manner that is designed to be maximally divisive. Read the truth here .

We need our society to promote, not censor, the truth. We need an egalitarian society without a rich upper class that covers up its divisive lies by censoring the truth. Read

how YOU can help make our society be the way it ought to be, the way most people already WANT it to be.