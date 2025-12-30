Share

Robert Reich just posted “ Stephen Miller’s new bullshit about immigrants. ” I invite you to read it. What you will read is the ruling-class-approved way to oppose ICE’s cruel deportations.

The ruling-class-approved way to oppose ICE’s cruel deportations is designed to avoid at all costs expressing the KEY FACT that, when widely known, would cause virtually all of the have-nots who presently support ICE to change their mind and condemn ICE.

As I have explained many times in the past, such as in a post here, this KEY FACT has two parts.

First, the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is NOT that these people just decided one day, “Hey, if I sneak into the United States illegally then I can live in a country with a much higher standard of living than my own country. Why should I bother doing the work that is required to create a high standard of living in my own country when I can just go to the United States and enjoy the fruits of the hard work that Americans have already done to make the U.S. a rich nation?” (This false reason is what the pro-ICE have-nots have been led to believe, and for which reason they view the illegal immigrants as bad people who are essentially freeloaders who think they have a right to “cut in line” by evading the immigration laws. Thus these pro-ICE have-nots believe that the morally right thing to do is to deport the illegal immigrants, especially because the huge wave of illegal immigrants cruelly causes very real harm to working class Americans, as discussed in this footnote. )

Second, the true REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is because the U.S. billionaire ruling class (using both major political parties) has for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE. (I prove this in great detail in my article here.)

If most Americans knew this KEY FACT, ICE would be dead in the water (excuse the pun.) 90% of the have-nots who presently support ICE would do a 180 and have sympathy for the illegal immigrants and direct their anger instead at the U.S. billionaire class that has deliberately created the wave of illegal immigrants that does in fact harm working class Americans.

But read Robert Reich’s anti-ICE post. It absolutely censors this KEY FACT. It doesn’t even hint at it. All Reich does it say how good the illegal immigrants are (they’re upwardly mobile) and how it is just bigotry and hate and (unjustified) fear that makes some people want to deport them. Nothing Reich says in any way addresses the actual reason why pro-ICE people support ICE. Nothing! As far as Reich is concerned, the only reason anybody could support ICE is because they are a bigoted hateful person. So Reich has drawn one of his little cartoons to drive that point home:

Imagine trying to persuade somebody by telling them the reason they disagree with you is because they are motivated by bigotry and hate.

The ruling class wants to make sure that the have-nots who are focused on the cruelty of the deportations against the illegal immigrants are pitted against the have-nots who are focused on the cruelty to working class American citizens that is (truly!) caused by the HUGE wave of illegal immigrants (see footnote #1 about this.) The ruling class wants the have-nots in each camp to view the those in the opposite camp as immoral people and as their enemy. This is an instance of the general divide-and-rule strategy that the billionaire class relies on to stay in power even though they are just a tiny minority that treats all of the have-nots like dirt routinely.

The liberal leaders, like Reich, who lead the anti-ICE have-nots are totally in cahoots with the billionaire class that is orchestrating the cruel deportations. This is why these liberal leaders avoid like the plague ever expressing the KEY FACT that, when widely known, would prevent ICE from having sufficient public support to get away with its cruel deportations.

Those of us who DO want to stop ICE need to express this KEY FACT any way that we can. One way is to post this poster everywhere you can (perhaps like these photos illustrate). Just download the PDF file of the poster online here, make copies, and place them where people in your neighborhood will see it.

Don’t let the Robert Reichs and Governors like Newsom and Pritzker control anti-ICE activists and channel them into doing things designed to ensure that the pro-ICE people will REMAIN pro-ICE.