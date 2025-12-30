Pay Close Attention to What Robert Reich NEVER Says In His Latest 'Anti-ICE' Post. Then You'll Know What MUST Be Said to Stop ICE's Cruel Deportations.
Ditto ALL of the big 'Anti-ICE' leaders such as Gov's Newsom & Pritzker, etc.
Robert Reich just posted “Stephen Miller’s new bullshit about immigrants.” I invite you to read it. What you will read is the ruling-class-approved way to oppose ICE’s cruel deportations.
The ruling-class-approved way to oppose ICE’s cruel deportations is designed to avoid at all costs expressing the KEY FACT that, when widely known, would cause virtually all of the have-nots who presently support ICE to change their mind and condemn ICE.
As I have explained many times in the past, such as in a post here, this KEY FACT has two parts.
First, the REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is NOT that these people just decided one day, “Hey, if I sneak into the United States illegally then I can live in a country with a much higher standard of living than my own country. Why should I bother doing the work that is required to create a high standard of living in my own country when I can just go to the United States and enjoy the fruits of the hard work that Americans have already done to make the U.S. a rich nation?” (This false reason is what the pro-ICE have-nots have been led to believe, and for which reason they view the illegal immigrants as bad people who are essentially freeloaders who think they have a right to “cut in line” by evading the immigration laws. Thus these pro-ICE have-nots believe that the morally right thing to do is to deport the illegal immigrants, especially because the huge wave of illegal immigrants cruelly causes very real harm to working class Americans, as discussed in this footnote.1 )
Second, the true REASON there are so many illegal immigrants is because the U.S. billionaire ruling class (using both major political parties) has for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE. (I prove this in great detail in my article here.)
If most Americans knew this KEY FACT, ICE would be dead in the water (excuse the pun.) 90% of the have-nots who presently support ICE would do a 180 and have sympathy for the illegal immigrants and direct their anger instead at the U.S. billionaire class that has deliberately created the wave of illegal immigrants that does in fact harm working class Americans.
But read Robert Reich’s anti-ICE post. It absolutely censors this KEY FACT. It doesn’t even hint at it. All Reich does it say how good the illegal immigrants are (they’re upwardly mobile) and how it is just bigotry and hate and (unjustified) fear that makes some people want to deport them. Nothing Reich says in any way addresses the actual reason why pro-ICE people support ICE. Nothing! As far as Reich is concerned, the only reason anybody could support ICE is because they are a bigoted hateful person. So Reich has drawn one of his little cartoons to drive that point home:
Imagine trying to persuade somebody by telling them the reason they disagree with you is because they are motivated by bigotry and hate.
The ruling class wants to make sure that the have-nots who are focused on the cruelty of the deportations against the illegal immigrants are pitted against the have-nots who are focused on the cruelty to working class American citizens that is (truly!) caused by the HUGE wave of illegal immigrants (see footnote #1 about this.) The ruling class wants the have-nots in each camp to view the those in the opposite camp as immoral people and as their enemy. This is an instance of the general divide-and-rule strategy that the billionaire class relies on to stay in power even though they are just a tiny minority that treats all of the have-nots like dirt routinely.
The liberal leaders, like Reich, who lead the anti-ICE have-nots are totally in cahoots with the billionaire class that is orchestrating the cruel deportations. This is why these liberal leaders avoid like the plague ever expressing the KEY FACT that, when widely known, would prevent ICE from having sufficient public support to get away with its cruel deportations.
Those of us who DO want to stop ICE need to express this KEY FACT any way that we can. One way is to post this poster everywhere you can (perhaps like these photos illustrate). Just download the PDF file of the poster online here, make copies, and place them where people in your neighborhood will see it.
Don’t let the Robert Reichs and Governors like Newsom and Pritzker control anti-ICE activists and channel them into doing things designed to ensure that the pro-ICE people will REMAIN pro-ICE.
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.