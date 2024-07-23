JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Jul 23, 2024

It’s so uplifting to read your bulletins emphasising the fundamental truths underpinning our society. So many people have been treated like dirt for so long they cannot conceive that they deserve so much better. Thanks as always.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Jul 24, 2024Edited

Yes, both ruling class parties are absolutely terrible and oriented to benefit the ruling class and not the people, and it is clear we need to reject both of these anti-egalitarian parties, and yet at the same time i personally find that there is a definite difference between the liberal and conservative psychological orientations (as can be seen, for example, in their two pitches attached in the post). I personally find the republican-conservative psychology to be much more immature/undeveloped and God-ignorant, based on militarism, religious-tribalist-nationalist division of humanity and hostility/hatred along religious-ethnic-national lines, its constant immature emphasis on force and admiration for displays of dominance, power over, elevated position, wealth, authoritarian disciplining, militarism etc etc.

Yes, both parties are awful, but in terms of ground level psychology and disposition, i find the conservative psychology to be much more immature, undeveloped, and quick to hatred and violence, and lends itself much more to hierarchy and anti-egalitarianism than the basic level liberal psychology (not the billionaire abusers at the DNC elites and their propaganda media, but the basic level personal psychological liberal orientation, which is far from perfect and also has its blind spots of course (and has seriously shifted towards illiberalism and intolerance in the last 8 years or so, under the influence of the billionaire's manipulative "liberal" media), but still, in my observation, at the personal psychological level, the liberal orientation seems to be much less hate-driven and fear-driven, more tolerant and considerate for surface differences, more conscious of the Godly equal nature of human beings beyond religious-ethnic-national labels, more compassionate, sensitive and less euthless and cruel, and much less militaristic and worshipping displays of force, hierarchy, power over, and dominance. As such, it seems to me to be a psychological disposition that lends itself much more to egalitarianism than the unhealed, quick-to-hatred, and hierarchical conservative psychological disposition (which seems much more immature to me) which seems much less egalitarian

In my experience, whenever i share egalitarian links and ideas, conservatives are almost always much less enthusiastic about them than liberals, but seem to much prefer a hierarchical anti-egalitarian reality of dominance of a few (which they view as superior in value) over others, in my experience

But anyway, this is just my personal perspective (which is obviously partial and therefore limited, as all perspectives are) and i could be very wrong, of course.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture