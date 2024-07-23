Egalitarians are struck by what is NOT in either the GOP’s or Democratic Party’s pitch for votes.

Neither party ever talks about the need to abolish class inequality—some rich and some poor—in order to stop the rich from treating the have-nots like dirt.

Neither party ever talks about the many ways that the rich do in fact treat the have-nots like dirt.

For example, the rich don’t build or provide affordable housing for the have-nots; they only build luxury housing. Have you ever heard either major party declare that they aim to make it the opposite, so all the have-nots have affordable housing?

Another example. Many retail workers are treated like dirt by having to be always ‘on call’ and never knowing if they’ll have to work and never being able to arrange for a babysitter.

When have you heard either major party declare that this evil practice—used by their major donors, of course!—must be made illegal?

Yet another example. Standardized testing of school children in our public schools is child abuse, as I discuss in item #4 of my article here. The standardized testing is designed to ensure that the poorest and the working class children learn that they are undeserving of a good job in life, or even any job at all, because they got a low score on a standardized test for which scores are notoriously correlated with family income for reasons having nothing to do with how well students do in school.

When have you ever heard a major political party denounce this horrible child abuse?

Neither party ever talks about how the United States ruling class—starting as early as 1764 before there even was a United States—and continuing ever since up until today has used a warmongering foreign policy to keep the American have-nots so fearful of foreign bogeyman enemies that they (the have-nots) would obey—even if grudgingly—the American ruling class that pretends to be protecting the have-nots while in fact oppressing them. The absolute silence on this KEY fact from both the major political parties is, as they say, “deafening.”

Egalitarians do talk about these things. For example I talk about them in my article, “Why Have No Rich and No Poor?”

The Democratic Party pitch (copied for your reading pleasure below) talks about how “No one, not even a president, is above the law.” Of course this pitch never even hints that the law that nobody is above is the law that enforces class inequality. The Democratic Party pitch is, ironically, what Anatole France so wonderfully ridiculed with these words:

"In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread."

This same Democratic Party pitch tells us the party is for “truth, justice and upholding the Constitution above all else.”

Truth, like when President Biden lies that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was totally unprovoked?

Justice, like when billionaires live in luxury at the expense of the have-nots who produce the wealth they enjoy?

Upholding the Constitution that ensures that the rich can dominate the have-nots?

Here’s a typical Democratic Party pitch:

The Republican Party pitch (copied for your reading pleasure below) also never expresses the slightest displeasure at how the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. Instead it appeals to people’s understandable anger at how massive immigration across our southern border has created real problems for working class Americans but NEVER MENTIONS how the rich (both parties for many decades) have been doing things to deliberately FORCE people south of the border to illegally immigrate.

And its pitch deflects anger at the American ruling plutocracy by directing our anger only at “hostile nations like Russia, China, and Iran.”

Here’s a typical Republican Party pitch:

A MESSAGE FROM TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICIAL RICHARD GRENELL: I was born in Muskegon, Michigan and graduated from High School in Jenison, Michigan. I'm urgently reaching out to all my grassroots patriots with a crucial message about the future of Michigan and our country. Joe Biden is a national security risk: -He's allowed millions of unvetted illegal immigrants and even potential terrorists to come across our border. -He's sold out our economy to our enemies in hostile nations like Russia, China, and Iran. -He's made the world a more dangerous place and caused war, violence, and strife around the globe by failing to lead with strength. And if he gets another four years in office, it'll be more of the same. Joe Biden and his Democrat buddies are assembling a billion-dollar operation to CRUSH all who oppose him and retain power - and they have the full force of Hollywood, the news media, and all the liberal elites in their corner, too. That's why President Trump and I have joined forces to support Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. Mike's experience as a national security officer and a former FBI special agent make him uniquely qualified for this moment in American history - to depoliticize our bureaucracy, fight crime, end the two-tiered system of justice, and return our nation, and our world, to safety. President Trump and I both trust Mike to get the job done and we know that you will, too. Can we count on you to contribute any amount to help Mike FLIP this crucial swing state and help President Trump implement his America First agenda? Electing Mike to the Senate will be a major and embarrassing blow to Biden, Schumer, and the rest of the left-wing elites. Thanks in advance for your help. Sincerely, Richard Grenell