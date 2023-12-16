Watch the video and read the full article here.

The anti-Zionism movement in the U.S. has leaders who don't want it to gain the support of the great majority of the public, support that it would gain if its leaders told people a key truth (that they currently refuse to express) and—duh!—stopped telling anti-Zionists to attack the general public by blocking cars on streets and highways.

This key truth that the anti-Zionism movement’s leaders refuse to tell the public is this: That the PURPOSE of Israel’s immoral and unjust violence against, and oppression of, Palestinians (seven decades of ethnic cleansing and occupation of the West Bank and apartheid laws inside Israel) has nothing whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe, as the Zionists always claim.

The purpose is in fact the opposite. The purpose is to make Palestinians so angry at Israel that the Israeli billionaire ruling class can easily (wrongly) portray them as an existential threat to ordinary Israeli Jews, as a “kill all the Jews” bogeyman enemy. The Israeli ruling class, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy, is able to control those Israeli Jews and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews to get even richer. This is the actual purpose of Zionist violence, a fact that hardly anybody knows because the anti-Zionism movement is not telling them.

I prove this actual ANTI-WORKING-CLASS purpose of Zionist violence with mainstream sources—many of them Israeli—in my article here. I also prove here with mainstream sources that Israel funds Hamas (has done so for a long time) and works to keep it in power precisely BECAUSE it is a terrorist organization that deliberately kills Israeli Jewish non-combatant civilians. The reason is to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews.

If the anti-Zionism movement told this key truth about the actual ANTI-WORKING-CLASS purpose of Zionist violence, then it would gain the support of the great number of people who today support Israel because they (wrongly) believe the Zionist LIE that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making ordinary Israeli Jews safe.

Anti-Zionists who believe—and NEVER refute—the Zionist lie about the purpose of Zionist violence are led to carrying out actions that deliberately antagonize and attack the general public instead of winning it over and mobilizing it against Zionism.

What kind of wrong-headed thinking is behind such idiocy? Here’s how that wrongheaded thinking goes:

"Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Jews safe, but that is no excuse for this violence. The general public is our enemy because they choose to support Israel's violence to make Jews safe rather than to oppose that violence and support Palestinians. Since the general public is our enemy, we should treat them like the enemy and deliberately antagonize them by blocking their cars."

Thus anti-Zionists deliberately blocked cars on a major highway in Los Angeles and on streets in downtown Boston recently.

Hundreds of protesters block Boston traffic amid rush hour, call for ceasefire in Gaza

Video of recent similar anti-Zionism Los Angeles action blocking highway drivers

These anti-Zionists deliberately attack the general public instead of doing something sensible to mobilize the good people in the general public, such as hanging a banner from a bridge over a highway saying, "Honk if you think Israel should stop killing Palestinian civilians in Gaza." (Perhaps about 61% of cars would honk!)

Deliberately angering ordinary Americans in the name of anti-Zionism is something that Israel's Mossad LOVES for the anti-Zionism movement to do. One of the main organizations doing this is Jewish Voice for Peace; I explain here why I believe JVP is controlled by Israeli Mossad (it is definitely funded by the Rockefellers, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rockefellers fund Mossad.)

By deliberately antagonizing the general public, and by refusing to explain that Zionist violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of oppressing not only Palestinians but working class Israeli Jews also, our anti-Zionism leaders are making sure that the anti-Zionism movement won't win, that it will never gain the support of the vast majority of the general public in the U.S. the way the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement did.

When the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement gained the support of the vast majority of the general public, it was able to force the U.S. government to do a 180: to switch from supporting apartheid in South Africa to condemning it with sanctions.

Palestinians need anti-Zionists in the United States to build the kind of anti-Zionism movement that can force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. They need the current car-blocking anti-Zionism movement like they need a hole in the head!

Does this mean that the anti-Zionism movement should not carry out militant actions and should never break the law? No! It means that when anti-Zionists antagonize or inconvenience or disrupt or attack people (which is sometimes a good thing to do!) they should target the actual enemy—Zionist leaders, people who use violence to oppress others, people who fund and help organize Zionist violence, people who lobby for Zionism such as AIPAC members; but NOT the general public for crying out loud!

The general public, whether they know it or not, is HARMED by U.S. support for Israel, as I discuss here. The general public is not carrying out Zionist or otherwise oppressive violence, and thus it is composed of non-combatant civilians. When anti-Zionists attack non-combatant civilians they are acting on the same principle as terrorists such as Hamas (which is funded and kept in power by Israel) who deliberately kill non-combatant civilians. Terrorism is the opposite of class war (read about class war versus terrorism here). Class war is the way to win. Terrorism only helps the oppressor. Palestinians need terrorists waving the Palestinian flag like they need a hole in the head.