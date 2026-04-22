Our U.S. Rulers' "Good Cop/Bad Cop" Routine
They use it as long as it continues to work to control us, the have-nots; let's stop it from working.
This wonderful egalitarian woman didn’t want her face to be seen publicly. I can’t remember her reason. But here are the top two reasons people gave for not wanting to pose for a photo with this sign. #1. “I’m afraid my boss might see it.” #2. “I don’t have my makeup on.” Virtually nobody said, “I disagree with the sign”! The most humorous reason I encountered, by the way, was, “I can’t because I’m in the Witness Protection Program.”
We Americans are being subjected by the U.S. billionaire ruling class to an enormous “Good Cop/Bad Cop”1routine to keep us under control.
In a ‘good cop/bad cop’ routine one ‘cop’ acts over-the-top bad (frightening, out-of-control, threatening) and the other cop acts the opposite way (friendly, reasonable, non-threatening.) The purpose of the ‘bad cop’ is to make the victim eager to cooperate with and obey the ‘good cop’ because of their fear of the ‘bad cop.’ The whole purpose of the ‘good cop/bad cop’ routine is precisely to get the victim to do as the ‘good cop’ instructs.
In the United States today, the identity of the ‘good cop’ and the ‘bad cop’ depends on whether one is a liberal or a conservative. For liberals, the ‘bad cop’ obviously is Donald Trump and the ‘good cop’ obviously is the Democratic Party’s ‘anti-Trump’ leadership. For conservatives, it’s vice versa. (For fans of the Pope, the ‘good cop’ is the Pope, but as I write about here the leadership of the Catholic Church is an enemy of the have-nots.)
The instructions of the ‘good cop’ Democratic Party leadership are this: “Do not aim to remove the rich from power; always agree to live in the dictatorship of the rich and only try to win reforms that leave the rich in power and enable them to keep treating the have-nots like dirt.”
The instructions of the ‘good cop’ Trump are exactly the same!
The ‘good cop’ (whichever one a person thinks it is) employs lots and lots of people in the news media and pundits and Youtube-ers and podcasters and people who send daily email messages to millions of people, all of whom go on and on and on about how bad the ‘bad cop’ is. They never ever talk about how the ‘good cop’ is 100% opposed to the have-nots and in support of keeping the billionaire class in power over the have-nots. Never! Many people only get their news and opinions and analysis from these promoters of one or the other ‘good cops.’
Liberals of a young age today may not realize it, but now and then their ‘good cop’ Democratic Party has played the role of the ‘bad cop’ and the Republican Party the role of the ‘good cop.’ This happened for example the president who was waging an unpopular war was a Democrat (as in the case of LBJ waging the Vietnam war or Truman waging the Korean war) and a Republican ran against him with a promise to “make an honorable end” to the war (as Nixon did regarding the Vietnam war and Eisenhower did regarding the Korean war.)
The No-Kings demonstrations are clearly organized by the liberal’s ‘good cop.’ The ‘good cop’ leaders of the No-Kings demonstrations are friendly to the good people who are horrified by the actions and words and behavior of Trump, the ‘bad cop.’ Large numbers of good people follow the leadership of this liberal ‘good cop’ because of how horrible the ‘bad cop’ is.
But to remain on friendly terms with the ‘good cop’—whichever one a person believes it to be—one must obey its instructions:
Never call for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
Never tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants.
Liberals must never ask how come the No-Kings leaders never tell the pubic this key truth. And likewise, conservatives must never ask Trump the same question.
Never identify the routine everyday ways that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt openly and routinely, and never aim to prevent them from doing so (note: taxing the rich a bit more, or ‘making the rich pay their fair share’ does not prevent them from treating the have-nots like dirt openly and routinely.)
Never ask how come the ‘good cop’ (whichever political party it is), when in control of the government, always gives over-the-top military and economic and diplomatic support to the clearly genocidal Israeli regime (which is also an anti-JEWISH-working-class regime as I prove here.)
How about we break free from BOTH cops? How about we organize to win what we really want? How about we do this?
Further reading about these ‘good cops’
“The Liberal Establishment Denounces the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ But It Worked Hard To Make It Easy for the Conservative Representatives to Vote For It”
“Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump argued during the Tuesday-night Fox Business Network debate that US wages are ‘too high,’ and he didn't back off the next morning when pressed.”
In an infamous interview (shown in the video below online here and below) Leslie Stahl interviews Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright. Stahl asks (time point 0:09) Albright, regarding the effect of U.S. sanctions on Iraq: “We have heard that a half a million children have died. I mean that’s more children than died when in Hiroshima…and and you know, is the price worth it?” Albright responds, “I think this is a very hard choice but the price we think the price is worth it.” (!!!) Recall that the administration Albright was part of was that of the liberal (even so-called "first black president") Bill Clinton, and that it included as Secretary of Labor the oh-so-liberal "friend of the little guy" Robert Reich, who wrote on his blog, "Charles and David Koch should not be blamed for having more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans put together. Nor should they be condemned for their petrochemical empire. As far as I know, they’ve played by the rules and obeyed the laws." I discuss here and here what’s up with Robert Reich—how he serves the rich while pretending to do the opposite.
“Liberal Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Trump Play the “Good Cop/Bad Cop” Routine with the Deportations Issue: Don’t be fooled by this liberal billionaire governor of Illinois; he’s working the divide-and-rule strategy big time.”
Former loyal Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, says that Trump “betrayed campaign promises of no more foreign wars” in this video interview online here and below.
And don’t forget Obama! It was Barack Obama, not Donald Trump, who signed into law the horrible practice of seizing people and whisking them into a holding cell somewhere indefinitely without any opportunity to exercise their (now totally theoretical, not actual) right of habeas corpus, meaning the right to appear before a judge and argue that one’s body (corpus) is being held (habeas) illegally. Read about how president Obama did this here:
The article reports:
WASHINGTON – President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law today. The statute contains a sweeping worldwide indefinite detention provision. While President Obama issued a signing statement saying he had “serious reservations” about the provisions, the statement only applies to how his administration would use the authorities granted by the NDAA, and would not affect how the law is interpreted by subsequent administrations. The White House had threatened to veto an earlier version of the NDAA, but reversed course shortly before Congress voted on the final bill.
“President Obama’s action today is a blight on his legacy because he will forever be known as the president who signed indefinite detention without charge or trial into law,” said Anthony D. Romero, ACLU executive director. “The statute is particularly dangerous because it has no temporal or geographic limitations, and can be used by this and future presidents to militarily detain people captured far from any battlefield.
Please note that if any restricted category of people (such as terrorists) can be held in indefinite detention, then ANYBODY can be held in indefinite detention, and indefinite detention means one never gets the opportunity to appear before a judge and argue that one is being held illegally. Here’s why this is so.
If indefinite detention is legal only for, say, terrorists, then if the government illegally puts a non-terrorist in indefinite detention, that non-terrorist will never (indefinite means forever) have an opportunity to appear before a judge to show that he/she is in fact a non-terrorist and is thus being held illegally. This means that, IN EFFECT, the government can put ANYBODY in indefinite detention. This is why denying the right of habeas corpus to anybody amounts in practice to denying it to everybody.
The American ruling class is the problem, not any particular president they put in the Oval Office to do its bidding.