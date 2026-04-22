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This wonderful egalitarian woman didn’t want her face to be seen publicly. I can’t remember her reason. But here are the top two reasons people gave for not wanting to pose for a photo with this sign. #1. “I’m afraid my boss might see it.” #2. “I don’t have my makeup on.” Virtually nobody said, “I disagree with the sign”! The most humorous reason I encountered, by the way, was, “I can’t because I’m in the Witness Protection Program.”

We Americans are being subjected by the U.S. billionaire ruling class to an enormous “Good Cop/Bad Cop” routine to keep us under control.

In a ‘good cop/bad cop’ routine one ‘cop’ acts over-the-top bad (frightening, out-of-control, threatening) and the other cop acts the opposite way (friendly, reasonable, non-threatening.) The purpose of the ‘bad cop’ is to make the victim eager to cooperate with and obey the ‘good cop’ because of their fear of the ‘bad cop.’ The whole purpose of the ‘good cop/bad cop’ routine is precisely to get the victim to do as the ‘good cop’ instructs.

In the United States today, the identity of the ‘good cop’ and the ‘bad cop’ depends on whether one is a liberal or a conservative. For liberals, the ‘bad cop’ obviously is Donald Trump and the ‘good cop’ obviously is the Democratic Party’s ‘anti-Trump’ leadership. For conservatives, it’s vice versa. (For fans of the Pope, the ‘good cop’ is the Pope, but as I write about here the leadership of the Catholic Church is an enemy of the have-nots.)

The instructions of the ‘good cop’ Democratic Party leadership are this: “Do not aim to remove the rich from power; always agree to live in the dictatorship of the rich and only try to win reforms that leave the rich in power and enable them to keep treating the have-nots like dirt .”

The instructions of the ‘good cop’ Trump are exactly the same!

The ‘good cop’ (whichever one a person thinks it is) employs lots and lots of people in the news media and pundits and Youtube-ers and podcasters and people who send daily email messages to millions of people, all of whom go on and on and on about how bad the ‘bad cop’ is. They never ever talk about how the ‘good cop’ is 100% opposed to the have-nots and in support of keeping the billionaire class in power over the have-nots. Never! Many people only get their news and opinions and analysis from these promoters of one or the other ‘good cops.’

Liberals of a young age today may not realize it, but now and then their ‘good cop’ Democratic Party has played the role of the ‘bad cop’ and the Republican Party the role of the ‘good cop.’ This happened for example the president who was waging an unpopular war was a Democrat (as in the case of LBJ waging the Vietnam war or Truman waging the Korean war) and a Republican ran against him with a promise to “make an honorable end” to the war (as Nixon did regarding the Vietnam war and Eisenhower did regarding the Korean war.)

The No-Kings demonstrations are clearly organized by the liberal’s ‘good cop.’ The ‘good cop’ leaders of the No-Kings demonstrations are friendly to the good people who are horrified by the actions and words and behavior of Trump, the ‘bad cop.’ Large numbers of good people follow the leadership of this liberal ‘good cop’ because of how horrible the ‘bad cop’ is.

But to remain on friendly terms with the ‘good cop’—whichever one a person believes it to be—one must obey its instructions:

How about we break free from BOTH cops? How about we organize to win what we really want? How about we do this?

Further reading about these ‘good cops’