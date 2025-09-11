JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS's avatar
JAS
3h

Certainly the Police are the enforcers of the rich elite's selfish manipulation and control. They need to have a long look at themselves and the evils that they promote under the guise of "keeping order".

