My local Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe newspaper (owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team) has an article about, and praising, how police departments are starting to run ice cream trucks to make the public love the police.

This reminds me of the U.S. Marines’ Toys-for-Tots program to make people love the Marines.

The U.S. ruling class needs to keep as many people loving—or (let’s be realistic!) at least viewing positively—its agents of oppression as possible, as it uses these agents of oppression to commit MASS MURDER of innocent people all over the world, and to enforce the oppressive dictatorship of the rich on the parents of the children to whom it, on occasion, serves ice cream or gives a teddy bear.

This “ice cream and toys” propaganda is, of course, simply part of the overall ruling class propaganda lie that tells us that what the ruling class does with its forces of violence is for the purpose of protecting innocent people. It is the same propaganda that told us the War on Iraq was to protect innocent people from Saddam Hussein’s WMD, and that the U.S. invasion of Vietnam was to protect Vietnamese people from ruthless Communist totalitarian oppression (like the Trump-family’s Golf Course in Communist North Vietnam, dontcha know.)

The fact that our rulers must work so hard to try to make us think their violence is for the purpose of serving rather than oppressing innocent people shows that our rulers know what ordinary people care about, that we care about what is morally right or wrong, not how we can benefit at the expense of others.

If our rulers thought we cared about how we can benefit at the expense of others, then their propaganda would be all about how their violence was for that purpose—how we could steal the oil from Iraq and so forth. But our rulers know that that kind of propaganda would flop.

In contrast, all too many people in the anti-establishment camp (such as but not exclusively leftists) wrongly think that ordinary people care mainly about what’s in their self-interest, that they ‘think with their belly.’

These people wrongly believe that most ordinary people have been brainwashed into supporting the unjust status quo and that they want to keep the rich in power because they hope and expect to be rich one day themselves. This negative, cynical belief about ordinary people is flat out false, overwhelmingly false.

If you do what I do, stand in a public place in a typical American community, with a sign that says, “Let’s remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy, with no rich and no poor” and pass out stickers with the same words, you will encounter an OVERWHELMINGLY positive response, with people saying “I agree with you” and “Perfect!” and “Yes” and “I support what you’re doing” and “Sounds good to me” and similar remarks. And you will encounter literally thousands of such positive responses before you encounter a single person who says, “I disagree,” and who expresses the idea that he/she expects to be rich one day and wants the rich to be in power for that reason.