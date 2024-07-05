Share

Guess what? Good and decent people are not neo-Nazis just for having good and decent views

Racial discrimination

Our rulers say that if you think hospitals should not give preferential treatment to non-white patients but treat all patients with the same care regardless of their race, well then, you are a neo-Nazi racist. Read here to see an actual example of how this is exactly what all of the liberal media in the United States really do.

Medical “sex change” procedures for children

Our rulers say that if you think it is wrong for physicians to remove a thirteen year old girl’s breasts just because she says she is a boy, or to administer dangerous and permanent harm to a child’s reproductive organs just because they say they’re “in the wrong body,” and you base your view on scientific studies like this one, and you think that the European practice regarding gender-transition treatments for children is right and the American practice (described here) is wrong, well then, you’re an LGBTQIA+-hating person and no doubt a neo-Nazi.

Mass migration and warmongering

Our rulers say that if you don’t like the obvious negative consequences from massive—millions!—of refugees immigrating into your country and you want your government to stop its warmongering (in Ukraine and Syria for example) and end its support for brutal anti-working-class regimes in other countries that cause people to have to migrate, well then, you’re a “far right” (like the anti-war parties in France and Germany are labelled) and no doubt white supremacist hate filled person, probably a neo-Nazi.

Men in the women’s locker/shower room and sports teams

Our rulers say that if you don’t think a fully developed man who never had “sex-change” treatment either before or after puberty should be a member of the women’s swim team and share the locker room and shower with women and compete with women instead of with men just because he says he is a woman (for example Lia Thomas and others, as I discuss here) well then, you’re a transphobic hate-filled far right person, and probably a neo-Nazi.

Drag Queen Story Hours for Children

Our rulers say that if you don’t think libraries should be having Drag Queen Story Hours for children (as I discuss here), well then, you’re an anti LGBTQA+ hater and no doubt a neo-Nazi.

Critical Race Theory

Our rulers say that if you don’t think schools should teach that white people are all oppressors of black people and that all whites in the past and still today benefit from the oppression of black people, because this is just not true (as I discuss in detail here), well then, you’re a racist and probably a white supremacist or a neo-Nazi.

Pornography in the children’s school library

Our rulers say that if you agree with the woman in this video complaining about pornography in her young child’s school library, well then, you’re an enemy of free speech who probably also wants to ban books that tell the truth about racial discrimination and maybe even ban books that tell the truth about arithmetic if it doesn’t agree with the Bible (and of course you’re probably a neo-Nazi.)

Ukraine war

Our rulers say that if you think the Kiev government in Ukraine is dominated by swastika-wearing actual Nazis and that it is carrying out very wrongful violent ethnic cleansing of Russian-speaking people and that the United States is supporting this Kiev government with the aim of getting Ukraine into NATO in order to place missiles with nuclear weapons on Russia’s border, and that Russia’s effort to stop all this is perfectly justified (as I discuss in detail here), well then, you’re a Putin-bot, a lover of totalitarianism, a hater of freedom and no doubt (the irony here is overwhelming!) a neo-Nazi.

Abortion

Our rulers say that if you think it is wrong for a politician (such as the one shown testifying in this video) to sponsor a bill that would allow a doctor to abort a perfectly healthy baby/fetus JUST SECONDS before being born full-term normally, purely for the sake of the mental health of the mother, well then, you’re a person who hates women and hates allowing women to control their own body and probably are a neo-Nazi.

Israel/Palestine

Our rulers say that if you think it is wrong for Israeli billionaires to get away with severely oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people by pretending to protect them from their “real enemy”—the Palestinians—and by violently oppressing Palestinians for more than seven decades to make them be a bogeyman enemy, and by funding Hamas and working to keep it in power in order to make that Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews (as I prove with mainstream media sources here and here and here), well then, you are obviously an antisemite and for sure a neo-Nazi.