If you haven’t talked to your neighbors—by which I mean random people in your neighborhood’s shopping area or people on the street where you live or people you work or attend school with—about egalitarian revolution—i.e., what the image below says—then you cannot possibly know what your neighbors think of that idea.

If you haven’t actually asked your neighbors what they think about this idea ( here’s how I’ve been doing it ), then you have no way of knowing this key fact: that most people think the egalitarian revolutionary idea is a wonderful idea which they think is, unfortunately, impossible because they (wrongly) believe hardly anybody ELSE thinks it’s a good idea.

How could you possibly know this fact about your neighbors? Since you don’t talk to your neighbors about egalitarian revolution, then your only source of information about how they think about that idea comes from the media you rely on. And the mass AND alternative media censor all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. This makes you AND your neighbors conclude that hardly anybody wants to remove the rich from power. This is the purpose of that censorship by the rich, to create hopelessness about the possibility of removing them from power. This is the #1 strategy of the rich for staying in power: hopelessness.

Your neighbors keep their mouths shut about their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration because they’re afraid that if they spoke about it openly then people would react with hostility or by thinking they’re crazy or dangerous.

This is why, when you look at how your neighbors go about their lives, you see people that appear to be apathetic (not caring) about the rich being in power. But they’re not apathetic; they’re hopeless about removing the rich from power. When people are hopeless this way, they do the obvious sensible thing. They focus on adapting as best they can to the fact that the rich are in power. They try to make the best of their personal life in society as it is. They don’t do what seems foolish, namely try to remove the rich from power or even talk about that aspiration.

And for exactly the same reason your neighbors dare not express their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration openly, you keep YOUR mouth shut about it too. At least you keep it shut in the presence of your NEIGHBORS even if you feel safe speaking about it with select and vetted activists whom you know share your radical idea. Likewise you may write online about your wanting to remove the rich from power because in that case you are protected from encountering face-to-face hostility.

When your fellow activists tell you, “Ordinary people are all brainwashed into supporting the criminal status quo, and they want to keep the rich in power because they foolishly expect and hope to be rich one day when they will then have the real power,” you nod your head sadly in agreement. How in the world would you know they’re wrong? You can’t know they’re wrong because you’ve never actually talked with ordinary people—your neighbors—about this!

This wrong negative view of ordinary people does two terrible things. First, it creates the hopelessness that prevents people from even trying to remove the rich from power. Second, it causes activists to engage in exactly the kind of activism that makes the rich smile because it poses zero threat to the power of the rich. It never even occurs to such activists to do the most obvious and necessary thing required to build a large and successful egalitarian revolutionary movement, namely to do things to help people discover that in wanting to remove the rich from power they are the vast majority and not the tiny hopelessly weak minority that the rich want us to think that we are. I discuss ways of doing this here.

The result of this silence by people—including you!—who would love to remove the rich from power is that hopelessness keeps the rich in power.

If, despite your own hopelessness about the possibility of removing the rich from power, you still want to engage in anti-establishment activism however, what do you do? What does an activist do who is convinced his/her neighbors do NOT want to remove the rich from power? What kind of activism would make sense then?

Here’s what kind of activism: wrong-headed activism that does NOT remove the rich from power.

For example:

You might think that in order to persuade people to change their mind and want to remove the rich from power, you need to shock them with information about how the rich secretly do (or have done) something unbelievably horrible. At best, you will persuade a few people that the rich did such-and-such secret horrible deed and they will join you in wrongly believing the only way to remove the rich from power is to persuade LOTS of other people to believe that the rich did that secret horrible deed. The problem is, of course, that most people just are not going to be persuaded, because the rich keep the doing of such horrible deeds a SECRET, and ordinary people have no way of knowing with confidence about these horrible deeds from their personal experience.

In contrast, most people already want to remove the rich from power because they know from their personal experience how the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. But you are convinced that people don’t CARE about being treated like dirt by the rich, since you don’t see them talking about wanting to remove the rich from power. And so you only talk about SECRET evil deeds, and most people just don’t believe you. The result? People still don’t know that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power. And the rich keep smiling!

Or you might think it is necessary to urge people to fight for some modest reform—nothing radical, of course!—with the expectation that if they fight for this reform then that will make people change so that eventually they’ll try to remove the rich from power. Perhaps, you think (hope?) the severe repression of their reform struggle will make them so angry at the rich that it will cause this change.

Or you might think people aren’t ever really going to rise up against the rich and so the best thing for you to do is to give up on trying to make that happen and instead do what at least makes you feel good, such as making your opposition to the rich dramatically evident.

Once you’ve given up on building an egalitarian revolutionary movement large enough to really succeed, you don’t need to bother thinking about how actually to do that. If most people are just never going to want to remove the rich from power, then you don’t need to waste your time trying to figure out how to persuade people who support the ruling class on this or that issue to change their mind.

You won’t waste your time trying to figure out how to persuade people who support deporting illegal immigrants to change their mind. You won’t try to learn WHY they support the deportations. You won’t try to identify the particular lie or the particular censored fact(s) that result in their supporting the deportations. You won’t do the research to find out what the truth is about these things and convey this truth to people. Why bother? They’re just going to support the rich no matter what, right?

Ditto about why people support Israel.

Ditto every other issue about which many people disagree with you. To hell with them, they’re the enemy. Block their cars on the highway; that’ll show them! Right?

Once you’ve given up on building a massive egalitarian revolutionary movement with the support of most people in the world, then there’s no point in thinking about things such as the fact that armed resistance to oppression is the opposite of terrorism. Armed resistance to oppression using violence in collective self-defense is the way to remove the rich from power. Terrorism (i.e., deliberate violence against non-combatant civilians) is the way to help the rich convince people that those who are against the rich are immoral terrible people who are a threat to good people and who must be defeated.

But hey, if it’s impossible to build a massive egalitarian revolutionary movement, then what difference does it make that terrorism only helps the rich? The terrorists claim to be against oppression and it makes you feel good to cheer them on and thereby dramatically show everybody (and yourself—especially important, right?) that you too are on the side of the oppressed and not on the side of the oppressor. Now that you know there’s no way the rich are really going to be removed from power, the only thing that’s left of any importance to you is to validate your anti-oppression identity, for your own psychological well-being.