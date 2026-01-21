Share

This story is in the New York Post, hardly an egalitarian newspaper. It is a pro-Trump newspaper that finds it convenient to write some truth about the Danish ruling class in order to advance Trump’s efforts to take control of Greenland, not to help the have-nots of Greenland. Nonetheless, the article is very interesting. Without aiming to do so, of course, the article makes it clear to anybody with decent morals that the only people who should rule Greenland are the egalitarians—the vast majority or ordinary people—who live in Greenland, and NOT the anti-egalitarian people in Denmark or the United States who currently rule those nations.

Everything indicates that before too long Donald Trump will succeed in making Greenland part of the United States, very likely by “striking a deal” whereby the United States purchases Greenland from Denmark for a small nominal amount of money. When that happens, the American have-nots in the 52 states of the USA (and those in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories) will strive to create solidarity with the Greenland have-nots against the billionaire rulers of the United States, to create genuine democracy as described here, exactly what most people in Greenland have ALWAYS wanted.