Only the Egalitarians In Greenland Should Rule Greenland
Not the anti-Egalitarians in Denmark or the USA
This story is in the New York Post, hardly an egalitarian newspaper. It is a pro-Trump newspaper that finds it convenient to write some truth about the Danish ruling class in order to advance Trump’s efforts to take control of Greenland, not to help the have-nots of Greenland. Nonetheless, the article is very interesting. Without aiming to do so, of course, the article makes it clear to anybody with decent morals that the only people who should rule Greenland are the egalitarians—the vast majority or ordinary people—who live in Greenland, and NOT the anti-egalitarian people in Denmark or the United States who currently rule those nations.
Everything indicates that before too long Donald Trump will succeed in making Greenland part of the United States, very likely by “striking a deal” whereby the United States purchases Greenland from Denmark for a small nominal amount of money.1 When that happens, the American have-nots in the 52 states of the USA (and those in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories) will strive to create solidarity with the Greenland have-nots against the billionaire rulers of the United States, to create genuine democracy as described here, exactly what most people in Greenland have ALWAYS wanted.
I say that a) because Trump clearly wants that to happen and nobody with real power in the United States is trying to prevent it from happening (with the possible exception of the Supreme Court that may—though it is currently dragging its heals to avoid making a decision—prevent Trump from using punitive tariffs to get Greenland); and b) because the European leaders simply have no way to prevent it from happening because they have no military force to credibly counter the U.S. military and they have rendered Europe totally dependent upon the United States for economic survival by eliminating cheap gas from Russia and relying now on (more expensive) natural gas from the United States, which Trump could turn off at any time.