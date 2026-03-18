JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
4h

Your writing is unusually enlightened and exceptionally eloquent but very long for short-attentioned people. May everyone soon heed the GIST of what you write!

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
23m

There are a great many things anti Zionists are ignorantly of, across the spectrums, and while it’s not in me to give up, it’s also not in me to deny the truth apparent before us: absent a massive and sustained conflict in which these psychopaths are dragged from their positions, there is nothing left to really debate.

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