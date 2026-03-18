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American have-nots, like the man shown above (I don’t know the views of this particular person), often support Israel DESPITE knowing how cruelly Israel has treated Palestinians, because they wrongly believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. It is a TRAGEDY that American anti-Zionists don’t refute this Zionist lie, and often even believe it!

How many anti-Zionist activists in the U.S. know, and tell pro-Israel people, the facts about:

how Zionist leaders sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust;

how Zionist leaders withheld food rations from Jews in the Displaced Persons camps in Europe at the close of WWII to force Jews to go to Palestine to fight Arabs when they wanted instead to go to the United States;

how Zionist leaders oppress Holocaust survivors in Israel today;

how the Israeli government for many decades (not just Netanyahu) funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even today!) precisely because it used terrorist violence against Jewish civilians and because it aimed to make Islam sovereign in all of mandate Palestine, as opposed to the NON-frightening PLO aim of making it a democratic secular state with equality under the law for all religions: that the Zionist purpose in funding Hamas was to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews in order to control and get rich off of them;

how Zionist leaders in 2011 used fear of Palestinians to kill a huge movement (450,000 people demonstrating for several weeks, with the support of 85% of the entire Israeli public) of mainly working class Jews against their economic oppression by the Israeli billionaire ruling class, resulting in not one of the many good economic justice demands being won, thus illustrating the anti-working-class PURPOSE of Zionism, the purpose that requires a bogeyman Palestinian enemy that is created by Israeli government extreme oppression of Palestinians?

Far too many anti-Zionist activists remain ignorant of these facts, the very facts that one needs to know in order to actually persuade a passionately pro-Israel working class person (especially a Jewish such person!) to change their mind about Zionism and become anti-Zionist.

The reason FAR too many (almost all) anti-Zionist activists remain ignorant of these facts is that they do not think about HOW to persuade working class people who are pro-Israel to change their mind. They do not think about why it is that such people support Israel in spite of knowing the fact that anti-Zionists keep repeating over and over again, namely the fact that Israel treats Palestinians cruelly and unjustly.

These anti-Zionism activists don’t even try to address the reason why otherwise good people support Israel, namely that they believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. These anti-Zionism activists never even try to refute the Zionist lie that says Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. These anti-Zionism activists generally believe this Zionist lie, and say that one should not support Israel even though Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

These activists wrongly think that if they talk exclusively about how unjustly Zionists treat the Palestinians that this is all an anti-Zionist can do. When they do this, they experience failure, and then they wrongly conclude that it is just impossible to change the mind of a working class pro-Israel person, especially if the person is a Jew.

These anti-Zionism activists draw a false conclusion! And it makes Zionist leaders exceedingly happy that they do so because it renders them no real threat to Zionism.

I write articles to inform anti-Zionist activists of the facts listed above, such as these articles:

But very few anti-Zionism activists even bother to read these articles. They mainly come up with excuses for not even being interested in the class character, the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class character of Zionism. They only want to talk about how horrible Israeli working class Jews are (i.e., the fact that the Zionist leaders have indeed been successful in making ordinary Israeli Jews extremely fearful of Palestinians) and use that as an excuse for not seriously trying to persuade American working class people to oppose Zionism by explaining that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been about making Israeli Jews safe, but the contrary. Much easier to just wave the Palestinian flag and talk about Zionist atrocities.

Nationalism poisons the thinking of anti-Zionism activists who don’t know how to think in CLASS terms.

Anti-Zionist activists very unfortunately (but very fortunately for Zionist leaders!) think in nationalistic terms, exactly the same way that Zionists do. Here’s what I mean.

Nationalist thinking says that the most important thing about a person is their nationality (by which I also mean ethnicity or religion in some contexts such as the Israel/Palestine one.) It says that once you know a person’s nationality you then know what is important about them.

The Zionists thus say that once you know a person is a Palestinian you know that they are a support of things such as Hamas’s use of suicide bombs to kill random Israeli un-armed non-combatant civilians at a bus stop or restaurant, or Hamas’s rockets fired at the Israeli town of Sderot to kill un-armed non-combatant civilians there. According to this Zionist nationalist way of thinking, if a particular Palestinian organization engages in terrorist violence then all Palestinians support terrorism.

Well, many—FAR too many—anti-Zionism activists employ exactly the same wrong nationalist thinking. Here’s an example of it you can read in the comments to my earlier Substack post here.

I said that Hamas engages in terrorism, defined as the deliberate use of violence against non-combatant unarmed civilians for a political aim. This anti-Zionism activist (I’ll call her R) was unable to respond coherently because nationalist thinking prevented it. On the one hand she denied that the suicide bombing were terrorism:

The suicide bombings involved a number of factions in the Palestinian Resistance and as military analysts have said, that is what people do when they have no other power or weapons. Sorry, but that is not terrorism.

Later R said,

You said: Terrorism is violence directed deliberately against un-armed non-combatant civilians for a political aim. True and most Israelis are armed, most have served, are serving or remain reservists in the Israeli Occupation Forces. All occupiers, children aside, are legitimate targets.

R tried to defend Hamas terrorism with the nationalist idea that “all occupiers, children aside” are legitimate targets. And by the way I have encountered anti-Zionism activists who argue that even Israeli Jewish babies are legitimate targets because they grow up to become Zionist soldiers!

Only CLASS WAR can defeat Zionism

Iran could defeat Zionism without firing a single missile, with CLASS WAR. But it won’t do this because its leaders are not on the side of the have-nots of the world. Read how this is so here.

R clearly has zero awareness of how Zionist (Israeli) leaders oppress the Israeli Jewish working class and use violence against Palestinians to create a bogeyman enemy to get away with that oppression. And she thus has zero intention of fighting Zionism with CLASS WAR, as I discuss here where I talk about about how class war violence against Zionism would be waged and would explicitly avoid using terrorism as totally counter-productive to winning.

Zionism prevails when anti-Zionists don’t fight it with CLASS WAR and instead try to fight it with nationalism

R, because of her nationalism thinking (i.e., all Palestinians think the same way), interpreted my statement that Hamas used terrorism as if I had said that all Palestinians support terrorism against Jews and are hence antisemitic. This is why R responded to my statement about Hamas with a defense of ALL Palestinians:

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE FOR PALESTINIAN ANTI SEMITISM OR TERRORISM. Although no doubt after the genocide of the past two plus years a lot more Palestinians hate Jews as well as Israelis. All of the terrorism has come from Israel.

If R thought in CLASS. terms she would have understood that the fact that Palestinians in general are not antisemitic is irrelevant to whether a particular Palestinian organization is terrorist/antisemitic.

R seems unaware of the fact that there is CLASS conflict within the Palestinian society. She seems unaware, for example, that there are Palestinian billionaires, and that some of them are in control of Hamas, as I show here. According to R’s nationalism thinking, ALL Palestinians are this, or they are that; they are (obviously) oppressed and therefore none of them are oppressors.

Because R fails to understand the CLASS character of Zionism and Hamas, she fails to understand the reason WHY Israel has funded Hamas for many decades and worked to keep it in power (even today) as I prove here. When I said that Israel has funded Hamas to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening, R said instead that Israel used Hamas as a foil to challenge the PLO. R’s explanation is exactly the same false explanation that Netanyahu gave to defend himself when, shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack he was exposed in the Israeli press as having funded Hamas. Netanyahu tried to make it seem as if he had just funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinians. R buys this false excuse line, hook and sinker because it fits so perfectly into the nationalism framework.

The truth is that it is precisely because Hamas uses terrorism, and because it advocates that Islam should be sovereign (“an umbrella” in the wording of its 2017 document) over all of Mandate Palestine, that it makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy far more frightening (and hence useful to Zionist leaders) than the PLO, which advocates the very UN-frightening goal of making all of Palestine a democratic secular state with equal rights under the law for all, regardless of religion.

R, in her nationalism confusion, insisted that Hamas was NOT frightening because it would allow other religions to exist in Palestine. And so she ends up endorsing the wrong excuse of Netanyahu! The problem is that R, for lack of any interest in waging the CLASS WAR against Zionism (the only way to win!), doesn’t really CARE about the fact that HAMAS really does make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening.

R doesn’t believe that working class Israeli Jews have been made so frightened of Palestinians that—for this reason!—they support Zionist violence against Palestinians. No! R believes that Israeli working class Jews are innately the enemy (legitimate targets, civilian or not) because they are settlers. R advocates a nationalist war of Palestinians against Israelis.

And she thus has no idea how to persuade the Americans who support Israel to become anti-Zionist.