As this article reports , Canada has a euthanasia law called Medical Assistance in Death (MAID) that, with amendments over time since its inception, is resulting in more and more people opting to be euthanized ( i.e. , killed) by a physician for reasons other than ending incurable pain, such as being a “burden on family, friends or care-givers.”

Requests for MAID are now much more frequently approved in Canada than in 2019, when eight per cent of requests were denied. In 2022, that figure fell to 3.5 per cent, a Health Canada report says. The report adds that 17 per cent of those who applied cited “isolation or loneliness”, while nearly 36 per cent believed they were a “burden on family, friends or care-givers”. [My emphasis]

The rich make our society be one in which people who are merely in need of care-givers are made to feel guilty for that and encouraged to agree to being killed. The rich don’t make our society one in which there are plenty of well-paid care-givers. No! Instead there are very poorly-paid care-givers and not enough of them. The big money is for building luxury mansions and yachts, and for producing military weapons used to enforce class inequality all over the world, including genocide. The money is used to pay millions of people to serve in an oppressive military force to kill innocent people and risk being killed in return and often (22 per day!) committing suicide from the moral anguish of it all.

But when Grandma needs a care-giver or medical care, Big $ tells her, “Nah. Just agree to check out and stop being a burden on us.”

This is from the same article linked to above.

The rich love euthanasia for another reason too: Divide-and-Rule

The rich promote a misleading and very divisive public discourse about the pros and cons of euthanasia laws. In this divisive framework the only question permitted is whether or not a person who wants to end their life should be able to have assistance in doing that. This framework censors the question of whether or not the rich should be removed from power so that we can make our society one in which there would be plenty of well-paid care-givers to care for all who need it so that nobody would opt to be euthanized because of feeling guilty for being a burden on others.

Because of this censorship, some good people very understandably support the euthanasia laws out of compassion for people who want to die to escape from terrible pain and suffering.

At the same time other good people very understandably oppose the euthanasia laws out of concern that some people who are not suffering any pain or discomfort would nonetheless agree to being euthanized because of guilt for being a burden on others.

The result of this censorship is thus the pitting of good people against good people: divide-and-rule.

This is one more way the rich treat us like dirt.

But wait! There’s more.

As this Guardian article reports, the rich have set things up in the United States so that elderly have-nots who need care must choose between a) divesting of all their wealth and thus not letting their children inherit any of it, or b) dying.