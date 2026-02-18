Share

I recently posted an article with the title, “Why Only Egalitarians Can (In a Good Society) Make Laws.” When this principle was endorsed by the Green Liberty Caucus (see its wonderful plank for the Green Party here), a certain individual (a self-described Marxist, by the way) vehemently objected to the idea of excluding anybody from the government. He insisted that “Everybody must be allowed to vote in a democracy.”

So, I added a footnote to the above-linked article that explains why NOT everybody must be allowed to vote. Here is that footnote:

As you read this article, keep in mind what it would mean to say that egalitarians must allow known overt anti-egalitarians to partake in the sovereign government.

It would mean denying the right of egalitarians to abolish class inequality.

The reason it would mean this is because the only way that egalitarians can abolish class inequality is by overcoming the fierce resistance of the anti-egalitarians who want to maintain class inequality. And the only way to overcome this resistance is to prevail against the anti-egalitarians with greater force (violence or its credible threat) than the egalitarians can muster.

In other words the egalitarians need to create a pro-egalitarian organization that is 100% for abolishing class inequality and that has a monopoly on violence, which means by definition that it is the government. Such a government cannot include in it people who are overtly opposed to the goal of abolishing class inequality. If it contained such people then it would not be 100% for abolishing class inequality. Instead it would be an organization that was undecided about whether or not to abolish class inequality; it would therefore fail to abolish class inequality.

Saying that egalitarians have no right to exclude known overt anti-egalitarians from government amounts to saying that egalitarians have no right to abolish class inequality.

But egalitarians do have the right to abolish class inequality, for the same reason that oppressed people always have the right to abolish oppression: the right of slaves to abolish slavery and the right of serfs to abolish serfdom and the right of those who today are treated like dirt by the upper class to abolish class inequality.