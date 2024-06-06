On this June 6, the anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II, I want to share with you the fact that the invasion, and the terrible loss of life of Allied soldiers it entailed, WAS NOT NECESSARY TO DEFEAT HITLER, but was necessary to defeat the working class. [Read the book to see the evidence that the invasion was about defeating the working class.]

The cost in the lost lives of working class soldiers exacted by the Allied leaders’ insistence on unconditional surrender is staggering. In the months before the June 6, 1944 D-day Allied invasion of Europe at Normandy, Admiral Canaris, a high ranking German intelligence officer who secretly opposed Hitler, “leaked vital intelligence to the British and Americans, including the German army’s order of battle, an invaluable insight into the Wehrmacht’s intentions.” Canaris offered “the support of General Rommel for a bloodless conquest of the western front if the Anglo-Americans would give the slightest sign of a disposition for an armistice...The British reply: there was no alternative to unconditional surrender."

The above is from my book (online here as a PDF file, and also available as a paper book at Amazon.com) The People As Enemy: The Leaders Hidden Agenda In World War II. The larger context of this paragraph in my book is below:

The importance FDR placed on casting entire populations as the enemy explains two controversial strategy decisions FDR made which are otherwise difficult to understand: his insistence on unconditional surrender and his refusal to give any assistance to high ranking Germans who were trying to assassinate Hitler to make a coup d’etat and end the war. When Roosevelt made unconditional surrender Allied policy, the reaction of military leaders was universally negative because they knew it was disastrous from a military point of view. General Eisenhower thought it would do nothing but cost American lives, and said, “If you were given two choices, one to mount a scaffold, the other to charge twenty bayonets, you might as well charge twenty bayonets."262 General Albert Wedemeyer, who had written Operation Rainbow Five, said it would “weld all Germans together.” Major General Ira C. Eaker, commander of the U.S. Eighth Air Force wrote: “Everybody I knew at the time when they heard this [unconditional surrender] said: ‘How stupid can you be?’ All the soldiers and the airmen who were fighting this war wanted the Germans to quit tomorrow. A child knew once you said this to the Germans, they were going to fight to the last man. There wasn’t a man who was actually fighting in the war whom I ever met who didn’t think this was about as stupid an operation as you could find.” Chief of Staff General George Marshall thought the policy was a major blunder. Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda chief, remarked, “I should never have been able to think up so rousing a slogan. If our Western enemies tell us, we won’t deal with you, our only aim is to destroy you...how can any German, whether he likes it or not, do anything but fight on with all his strength?”263 Stalin thought it would only unite the German people and preferred an explicit statement of terms and an appeal to the German people to discard Hitler.264

But FDR insisted on unconditional surrender and took pains to prevent Americans from even suspecting that some Germans might be anti-Nazi. When an Associated Press war correspondent in Paris, Louis Lochner, tried to file a story on German citizens in Paris who were operating an anti-Nazi movement and sending agents with money and information into the Reich, U.S. Army censors killed it and told him that it was because a regulation was in force “from the President ofthe United States in his capacity as commander in chief, forbidding all mention of any German resistance.”265 In keeping with this policy, the President refused to give any assistance whatsoever to the Front of Decent People, a German clandestine organization of approximately 7,000 people including high-ranking government and military officials who made numerous attempts to assassinate Hitler and a failed attempt at a coup d’etat in July 1944 (shortly after D-Day), for which many of them paid with their lives. The Front of Decent People was pro-U.S. and anti-Soviet. They had appealed for assistance from the U.S. and were turned down. The unconditional surrender policy itself made it more difficult for them to recruit support from other influential Germans. In spite ofthese obstacles the coup d’etat came close to succeeding. As it was in progress Germans in Stalin’s Free German’s Committee broadcast: “Generals, officers, soldiers! Cease fire at once and turn your arms against Hitler. Do not fail these courageous men!”266

Because of the failure of anti-Hitler Germans to get U.S. support and topple Hitler, and because unconditional surrender convinced many German officers who might otherwise have surrendered to fight more ferociously, the Wehrmacht in November 1944 inflicted a strategic defeat on the American army trying to reach the Rhine. On November 22, General Eisenhower cabled the Joint Chiefs of Staff urging “that we should redouble our efforts to find a solution to the problem of reducing the German will to resist.” But Roosevelt and Churchill held fast to unconditional surrender. On December 21 the Wehrmacht, which was believed demoralized, shocked Allied commanders by suddenly launching an offensive army of 250,000 men and 1000 tanks in a stunning attempt to capture the port of Antwerp and thereby strand the American army without food or gasoline. This was the Battle of the Bulge, in which 80,000 Americans died. By making it more difficult for the Front of Decent People to succeed in toppling Hitler and ending the war soon after D-Day, the policy of unconditional surrender resulted in enormous numbers of people dying in the subsequent fighting: 418,791 Americans and 107,000 British and Canadians were killed or wounded. The figure rises to two million if Russians and Germans (including civilians) are added; and if Jews killed in the Holocaust after D-Day are added the figure rises to at least four million people.268

WAS THE WAR CAUSED BECAUSE NATIONAL ELITES FEARED EACH OTHER, OR FEARED THE WORKING CLASS?

The thesis of this book—the “social control" view—is that wealthy elites waged World War Two to protect their wealth and power from a working class which they perceived to be dangerously revolutionary. [Read the book to see the evidence for this thesis]

